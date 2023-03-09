HomeSportsNBA Legend Shawn Kemp Arrested in Connection With Drive-By Shooting

NBA Legend Shawn Kemp Arrested in Connection With Drive-By Shooting

by Nick Geddes
Shawn Kemp
(Photo by Philipp Hülsmann/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Former NBA All-Star Shawn Kemp was arrested Wednesday in connection with a drive-by shooting in Tacoma, Washington.

Per the Tacoma Police Department, an altercation broke out between the occupants of two cars near the Tacoma Mall at 1:58 p.m. Shots were fired, leading to one car fleeing the scene. A gun was recovered, though no injuries were reported. Kemp, 53, was booked in a Pierce County jail at 5:58 p.m. — roughly four hours after the incident.

An investigation is ongoing.

The 17th overall pick in the 1989 NBA Draft, Kemp spent 14 seasons in league — eight coming with the Seattle SuperSonics. Kemp made six consecutive All-Star games from 1992-98, posting averages of 18.6 points, 10.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. A three-time All-Pro, Kemp led the SuperSonics to an NBA Finals appearance in the 1995-96 season, where they were defeated by the Chicago Bulls in six games.

Kemp was previously arrested in 2005 and 2006 on drug-related incidents. He has since entered the cannabis space, opening a dispensary in 2020. Kemp opened his second cannabis shop last month in Seattle, branding itself for “cannabis connoisseurs and those new to the green scene.”

This story is developing…

