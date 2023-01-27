NBA Player Reveals Michael Jordan Was Beating Hornets Players in One on One in his 50s

Michael Jordan is one of the greatest basketball players of all-time. And even in his 50s, Jordan could take it to some NBA players.

Current Phoenix Suns center Bismack Biyambo was recently asked about Jordan and his time with the Charlotte Hornets ahead of Tuesday’s game between the Hornets and Suns.

Biyambo played with Charlotte for two different stints. He first played for the team from 2011-2015 and then returned from 2018-2021.

He described how he used to watch Jordan destroy players on the Hornets in one-on-one games while he was on the team.

“Mike is Mike, man. I’ve seen him play one-on-one with players after the games, and one by one was taking them out. So this was probably I think seven, eight years ago,” Biyombo said, according to the Arizona Republic. “He would come into practice and just play one-on-one with players and just kill them, 100 percent. I (didn’t) think he could move like that.”

Bismack Biyombo would not suggest anyone challenge Michael Jordan

Jordan’s accolades and achievements don’t need much introduction. A five-time MVP, six-time champion and six-time NBA Finals MVP being able top hoop into his 50s is not surprising.

But to be able to take NBA players to the cleaners during that time in his life is a real notch in Jordan’s belt.

“I think somebody during COVID (in 2020) actually challenged him because we had a phone call, and (he) said, ‘Give me a couple months, I just need to get in shape. I don’t need to run and all that, but just a couple months, and I’ll be ready for one-on-one.’ I wouldn’t suggest anybody to do that (laughs),” Biyombo said.

Biyambo averaged 4.8 points and 5.7 rebounds during his seven years with the Bobcats/Hornets. He started 233 of 457 games with the franchise.

He has been with the Suns since last January.