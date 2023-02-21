NBA Player Who Was Suspended For Slur, Set to Return After Being Out of League for 2 Years

NBA center Meyers Leonard, who has been out of the league since March 2021 after uttering an antisemitic slur during a video game livestream, signed a 10-day contract with the Milwaukee Bucks Monday.

Per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Milwaukee monitored Leonard’s progress for over a year and conducted a workout with him last month. Leonard, 30, fills a need for the Bucks, who were looking to add a big man with playoff experience. Meyers suited up in 28 playoff games over the course of his nine-year career with the Portland Trail Blazers and Miami Heat. Wojnarowski added that injuries to Leonard’s ankle and shoulder delayed his comeback.

Leonard last played in an NBA game in January 2021 with the Heat. The NBA suspended Leonard for a week and fined him $50,000 for the antisemitic slur. Miami traded him to the Oklahoma City Thunder after his suspension ended. Oklahoma City waived him immediately.

Leonard recently sat down for an interview with Jeremy Schaap on ESPN‘s “Outside the Lines.” Leonard revealed he sought counseling from two rabbis in South Florida. In addition, he met with several Jewish organizations on a regular basis.

“I felt like I had just destroyed my life and everything that I worked for, to be honest,” Leonard said. “… People had every right to, I suppose, make assumptions about me. People were going to have to, in the media, comment on this. And I understand, I do.

“I said, ‘You better go handle this and to show people what’s in your heart.’ … Thought that it’d be easier to be dead than it would be to deal with what had just happened, because I want everyone to like me. I don’t hate anybody… would never intentionally hurt anybody.”

Meyers Leonard Making NBA Return

Leonard holds career NBA averages of 5.6 points and 3.9 rebounds per game with a 39% shooting clip from behind the arc.

“Since his use of a derogatory and unacceptable term in 2021, Meyers Leonard has been held accountable and has dedicated considerable time and effort to understand the impact of his comment,” NBA spokesman Mike Bass recently said. “He has met with numerous leaders in the Jewish community. And participated in community programs to educate himself and use his platform to share his learnings with others.”