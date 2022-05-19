NBA Playoffs: Warriors Fans Clap Back at Charles Barkley After He Picked Mavericks to Win Game 1

There’s obviously no love lost between Golden State Warriors fans and the “Round Mound of Rebound.” NBA legend turned analyst Charles Barkley ruffled the fanbase’s feathers by picking the Dallas Mavericks to win the Western Conference Finals recently. After the Warriors blew out the Mavs in Game 1, Golden State fans let Barkley hear it.

All-Star Luka Dončić and his Mavericks teammates stunned the NBA world last week. In the conference semifinals, Dallas forced Game 7 after trailing Phoenix by two games in the series. The Mavs would go on to dominate the No. 1-seeded Suns in a 123-90 victory and earn a trip to the Western Conference Finals.

The Mavericks’ shocking upset has the NBA on alert as many analysts have jumped on the Dallas bandwagon. That includes one of the NBA’s all-time greats in Charles Barkley who recently picked Dallas to win their current series against Golden State. Following the Mavs’ win over the Suns on Sunday night, Barkley shared his pick for the next series during TNT’s broadcast of Inside the NBA.

“I think the Mavs are going to be better at small ball because of Luka,” Charles Barkley explained.

“Nobody can handle that dude one-on-one,” Barkley continued. “And if [Jalen] Brunson and [Spencer] Dinwiddie keep playing like they’re playing, this team is going to be tough to beat.”

“So, I’m going with the upset. I’m going with the Mavs,” he concluded.

Golden State finished the 2021-22 NBA season with one more win than Dallas. They ended the season at No. 3 in the West and the Mavs took fourth place. However, Dallas won their regular season series against Golden State, 3-1. Therefore, Barkley had some evidence as to why he’d pick the Mavs. Regardless, Warriors fans heard Barkley’s comments and didn’t take them lightly.

Warriors Fans Heckle Charles Barkley After Game 1 Blowout

Previous to Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals in San Francisco, Charles Barkley had some fun with Warriors fans. As is often the case during the playoffs, TNT’s Inside the NBA was on location for Game 1. Fans crowded around to hear the pre-game show and Barkley continued his support of the Mavs in the face of the home crowd.

At one point, the former NBA superstar stood up, looked out into the crowd of Warriors fans and chanted “Let’s go Mavs!” Every fan in the area booed Barkley loudly for picking the Mavericks. In fact, you can make the case that Warriors fans have every reason to be offended. Golden State has three championships in the last eight years. And when healthy, they’re a perennial contender for an NBA title. Dallas is still an up-and-coming team working towards their first title run since their 2011 championship.

Following Golden State’s dominant win against Dallas last night, fans weren’t going to let Sir Charles’ comments go unnoticed. In the postgame show, a chorus of fans could be heard in the background chanting, “Chuck You Suck! Chuck You Suck!”

Warriors fans chanting “Chuck You Suck” and Chuck firing right back.



“Hey, you’re right! And y’all suck too!,” Barkley amusingly responded to the fans as the TNT panel laughed.

Barkley Responds to Warriors Crowd With Explicit Exchange

Charles Barkley’s interactions with Golden State Warriors fans weren’t over quite yet, though. In another exchange caught off-camera on a fan’s cell phone, Barkley claps back at heckling fans.

During a commercial break, video shows Warriors fans continuing to chant at the TNT analyst as his back is turned while on set. One fan can be heard yelling, “Charles, spell championship,” in reference to Barkley never winning an NBA title. The comment got Barkley’s attention as he turned around to the crowd and shared a crude albeit hilarious response.

“If you don’t leave me alone, I’m going to come to your house and f*** your mama!,” Barkley said to the Golden State crowd. Surprisingly, Warriors fans laughed it off and seemed to enjoy the back-and-forth with Barkley.

Game 2 between the Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals can’t get here soon enough. The two teams – and Barkley and Warriors fans – will face off once again on Friday night.