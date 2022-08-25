LOOK: NBA Rookie Chet Holmgren Suffers Season-Ending Foot Injury While Trying to Guard LeBron James

The second overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, Chet Holmgren, has been declared out for the upcoming NBA season. He suffered a Lisfranc injury to his right foot while trying to guard LeBron James on a fast break during an exhibition in Seattle on Saturday.

Chet’s ankle gone after defending a Bron layup 1 minute into the game… pic.twitter.com/8Lk5St12rD — Steven Adams Stats (@funakistats) August 21, 2022

As the video shows, Holmgren is backpedaling while guarding James on a fast break. The rookie defended the initial drive successfully, but the rebound was cleaned up for a basket by another player. Afterward, Holmgren can be seen limping near the sideline and reaching toward his injured foot.

Holmgren, James and other NBA stars – including Jayson Tatum and first overall pick Paolo Banchero – participated in Saturday’s CrawsOver Pro-Am. It had to be cut short at half time due to on-court condensation. There has been speculation that the condensation caused Holmgren’s injury, but no reports have confirmed that theory at this time.

ESPN Insider Bobby Marks did look into Holmgren’s contract, which has a clause that permitted to participate in the exhibition.

Chet Holmgren had an Exhibit 5 (other activities) and the Seattle Crawsover Pro Am was on the list of sanctioned events by the NBA. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) August 25, 2022

Injury Likely Won’t Affect Chet Holmgren’s Long-Term Projection

The Oklahoma City Thunder put out a statement from general manager Sam Presti promptly at 9 a.m. this morning. Presti announced Chet Holmgren’s grim diagnosis and the organization’s general feelings on the situation.

“Certainly, we are disappointed for Chet, especially given the excitement he had about getting on the floor with his teammates this season. We know Chet has a long career ahead of him within our organization and the Oklahoma City community.”

It continued: “One of the things that most impressed us during the process of selecting Chet was his determination and focus. We expect that same tenacity will carry him through this period of time as we work together and support him during his rehabilitation.”

Sam Presti on Holmgren injury pic.twitter.com/yXh55PSIxA — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 25, 2022

The injury stalls Holmgren’s evolution as a professional player, but does not really factor into the Thunder’s chances this season. Oklahoma City was likely due to be lousy regardless.