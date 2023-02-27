Set a new career-high in points scored, become the subject of a drug test. That was the case for Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard, whom the NBA tested following an incredible 71-point performance in Sunday’s win over the Rockets.

Lillard dropped a career-high 71 points in a 131-114 win over Houston on Sunday night. He knocked down 13 triples in the contest and also accounted for six rebounds and six assists.

While Lillard loved the celebration and the chants of “MVP” from the fans, the excitement quickly dwindled away. After the game, the NBA superstar said he had to have a blood-drawn drug test following the impressive outing.

“I was like, ‘Are y’all serious?'” Lillard said. “I did the urine test yesterday, and then they backed it up with the blood drawn tonight after the game — that’s actually my first time in my career being tested after a game.”

The 71 points Lillard scored in Sunday’s game marked the eighth-highest total for an NBA player in history. It also tied Donovan Mitchell for the season-high during the 2022-23 season.

NBA Taking Some Heat Since All-Star Break

The NBA will probably catch some heat for testing Damian Lillard immediately after his 71-point outing on Sunday. But that may not be the biggest problem over the past couple of weeks.

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers recently indicated during an interview that the league essentially forced Joel Embiid to play in this year’s NBA All-Star Game.

“The night before, Joel called me and told me he wasn’t even playing,” Rivers said on 97.5 The Fanatic. “So he wasn’t even gonna go, and then he had to go, basically, because they told him ‘you have to be (here).’ I mean, he didn’t want to play.”

Ratings for the NBA All-Star Game have dropped in recent years, so the league might’ve nudged Embiid to play to draw even more star power to the game. Still, it doesn’t seem right for the league to force a player to participate in a glorified scrimmage.