WATCH: NBA Star Dwight Howard Takes Crack at WWE With Surprise Tryout

Apparently, NBA star Dwight Howard has ambitions of joining the world of WWE. He took his shot this week in Nashville, making a surprise visit to the tryouts.

Arash Markazi of Hawai’i Sports Radio shared video of Howard’s quick stop at the WWE tryouts in Nashville. His appearance comes as the wrestling world prepares for its Summer Slam pay-per-view event.

From the sound of it, Howard has been rehearsing for quite some time. He told Markazi that he legitimately wants to join the WWE one day.

Dwight Howard was a surprise participant at the WWE Tryout in Nashville today. He told me he legit wants to join the WWE one day. pic.twitter.com/LiUnNqPsdv — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) July 28, 2022

Howard seems to have the intensity necessary to succeed in the WWE. He definitely possesses the size and strength, too.

It’s not too often NBA stars get involved with the WWE — unless you’re Dennis Rodman. In the past, it’s been more of a transition for football players, though that’s not to say Howard couldn’t be successful in the world of sports entertainment.

Dwight Howard Joins Troy Polamalu’s Nephew as WWE Tryout Participants

Having a former NBA star like Dwight Howard might’ve been the biggest surprise for the WWE folks in Nashville this week. However, the nephew of former NFL superstar Troy Polamalu also auditioned for executives.

Talati Polamalu, a rising senior offensive lineman at Georgetown University, made his way to Nashville to audition for a spot in WWE. TMZ reported the news earlier this week and even captured a video of the tryout.

One of the younger Polamalu’s goals with the WWE? To serve as a role model for overweight children.

“Look at me. You can do this. You can do whatever you want, you just got to put the work in,” he said, perTMZ.

Troy set the tone for intensity during his playing days with the Pittsburgh Steelers. If Talati takes that same energy to the wrestling ring, he should have no trouble fitting in with the WWE.