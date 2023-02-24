NBA Star James Harden Reaches Out to Michigan State Shooting Survivor, Shares Heartwarming Moment

Nothing can fully heal what took place in East Lansing last week during a shooting on Michigan State’s campus that took the lives of three and injured five others. However, as one of the NBA’s best passers, James Harden is dishing one of the best assists of his season to one of the wounded Spartans.

John Hao, a 20-year old student at MSU and a massive James Harden fan, is still in the hospital and paralyzed from the waist down due to the shooting. That’s why Harden is doing his best to lift Hao’s spirits with game-worn shoes, a FaceTime, and a wish to see him at a game in the future.

Last week, 20-year-old John Hao’s life was changed forever. He was one of the students shot at Michigan State University and was left paralyzed from the waist down. Hao is a huge fan of James Harden, and when Harden heard Hao’s story, he stepped in: pic.twitter.com/Htm2RXRdQ2 — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) February 23, 2023

“Everything will work itself out. Be strong. You’re alright. You’ll be alright. I promise you are,” said Harden to Hao in the hospital via FaceTime. “I love when you’re smiling, alright? I’m with you. I know it’s tough right now but you have to stay physically strong, you know what I mean? You just got to think positive things and keep pushing and keep fighting. I got you.”

Again, nothing will ever truly make up for the horrors of that incident. Even so, meeting your hero, especially one of the stature of James Harden, should go a long way in what will hopefully be a quick and successful recovery for Hao.

Alabama has become the talk of college basketball this season as it became a top-two team in the country. This week, however, the Crimson Tide is in the news for all the wrong reasons.

In January, Alabama player Darius Miles was arrested on capital murder charges. Court records showed he provided the gun Michael Davis used to kill Jamea Jonae Harris in the early morning hours Jan. 15. The trial started Tuesday — and police testified Crimson Tide freshman star Brandon Miller received a text from Miles and brought the gun to the scene.

In light of the development, Alabama coach Nate Oats met the media after practice. Suffice to say, it didn’t go well. He said Miller was in the “wrong spot [at the] wrong time,” and that comment made its way around social media.

ESPN personality Dick Vitale was among the vocal critics of Oats’ remarks. He sounded off about them via Twitter ahead of Alabama’s game on Wednesday.

“I was SHOCKED by the comments of @AlabamaMBB Nate Oats yesterday but I am doubly SHOCKED that superstar Brandon [Miller] is scheduled to play tonight,” Vitale tweeted. “Isn’t providing a gun to a teammate that was used in a murder a serious offense?”