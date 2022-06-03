NBA Star LeBron James Becomes First Active Player to Have a Net Worth of $1 Billion

Not only is LeBron James arguably the best basketball player in the world, but he’s also a movie star and a big-time investor. When you put together all of that income, James is making a ton of money – like, a whole lot of money. While he’s always been successful, the NBA star has enjoyed one of his best financial years yet. LeBron has plenty of money in the bank, to say the least.

According to Forbes, LeBron James is officially a billionaire. Yes, billionaire. While the Los Angeles Lakers standout made $121.2 million from May 2021 to May 2022, it pushed him to billionaire status – and that’s big-time. Now 37 years old, James’ $121.2 million came from both on-court and off-court earnings. As he received a base salary of $41.2 million last season from the Lakers, LeBron also reeled-in plenty of income from his other ventures.

Speaking of his off-the-court income, LeBron James has made an estimated $900 million from endorsements and business ventures – including $80 million this past year. From starring in the movie Space Jam: A New Legacy to selling some minority stake in the SpringHill production company, James brought in plenty of money. In addition to those ventures, LeBron also owns stake in Blaze Pizza and shares in the fitness company Beachbody.

Truthfully, James could’ve stopped playing basketball a long time ago. He has made more than enough money in off-the-court ventures to support his family – and hundreds of thousands of other people, if he wanted. However, he remains fully focused on his NBA career and is coming off a season in which he averaged 30.3 points per game. His Lakers missed out on the NBA Playoffs, but LeBron still performed at a high level throughout the season.

LeBron’s Plan All Along Was to ‘Maximize My Business’

LeBron James made it clear back in 2014 when he provided this statement to GQ: “I want to maximize my business. And if I happen to get it, if I happen to be a billion-dollar athlete, ho. Hip hip hooray! Oh, my god. I’m gonna be excited.”

Well, just eight years later, LeBron has accomplished his major goal and is officially a billionaire. The wild thing about it is he still has a long way to go. He could play in the NBA for many more years, and he will undoubtedly continue to be successful in his many business ventures.

Sky’s the limit for LBJ. And that’s saying the least.