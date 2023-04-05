NBA Star Patrick Beverley Weighs In On Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark Beef

Chicago Bulls guard Patrick Beverley knows just about more than anyone about the art of trash talk. The NBA‘s resident s— disturber is overqualified and like others, had an opinion on LSU sophomore forward Angel Reese’s taunting of Iowa junior guard Caitlin Clark in the NCAA National Championship Game Sunday.

He recently shared his thoughts with Fox News Digital, saying he loved it.

“Love it,” Beverley said. “Basketball was built to be a competitive sport. No matter how competitive it is, on what stage, or who’s competitive. The guys can do it, and it’s praised. But a young lady does it, and it’s frowned upon. I don’t agree with that. I think a hooper is a hooper. You don’t put gender, you don’t put race on it.”

Many labeled Reese “classless” after she hit Clark with John Cena’s “You Can’t See Me” gesture. Clark used the gesture in Iowa’s Elite Eight victory over Louisville one week prior and Reese wanted to return the favor, citing “disrespect.” Reese and multiple LSU players also took exception with Clark’s nonchalant defending of a South Carolina player in the Final Four.

Caitlin Clark Stands Up for Angel Reese

Clark told Jeremy Schapp of ESPN Tuesday that Reese doesn’t deserve the backlash she has received.

“No matter which way it goes, she should never be criticized for what she did,” Clark said. “I’m just one that competes and she competed. I think everybody knew there was going to be a little trash talking the entire tournament. It’s not just me and Angel… LSU deserves it. They played so well. Like I said, I’m a big fan of hers.”

“I think the biggest thing is we’re all competitive, we all show our emotions in a different way. Angel’s a tremendous, tremendous player. I have nothing but respect for her. I love her game. The way she rebounds the ball, scores the ball is absolutely incredible. I’m a big fan of her. And even the entire LSU team, like I said, they played an amazing game. I don’t think there should be any criticism for what she did. I honestly didn’t see it when the game was going on and like I said, I haven’t been on social media really at all.”

Beverley addressed Clark’s defending of South Carolina on the perimeter after the Gamecocks shot just 4-of-20 from behind the arc.

“I think it’s all about winning,” Beverley said. “It’s all about winning and what gives you the best chance to win without cheating or without disrespecting the game. I think you got to do it… You win, you’re successful. So, if somebody can’t shoot, you don’t want to guard someone who can’t shoot. They do it in the NBA. I’m left open a ton of times. Russell Westbrook is open a ton of times. It’s all part of the game. You’re trying to win a game. One game.

“It might be one of the best shooters who gets cold. We’re going to keep letting him shoot. That’s just how the game is today. It’s all about winning in basketball. Winning and losing.”