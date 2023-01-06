NBA Star Tristan Thompson’s Mom Suddenly Dies

Awful news out of Toronto. NBA star Tristan Thompson’s mom died suddenly while she was at home. She suffered a heart attack. Andrea was rushed to a nearby hospital. Medical personnel were unable to resuscitate her.

As of right now, Tristan Thompson has not released a statement on his mom’s death. This is an impossibly difficult time for anyone to go through. Losing a parent is one of the hardest things you can go through.

TMZ reported that Thompson left Los Angeles immediately. He will be spending time with family in Toronto.

Thompson is best known for playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers. He was a member of the 2016 NBA Finals championship team with LeBron James and Kyrie Irving. He has bounced around in the league and last played for the Chicago Bulls.

This is a developing story…