NBA Superstar Stephen Curry Shows Off His Range On Golf Course By Holing Out 100-Yard Chip Shot

Usually, having a nickname with the word “Splash” in it doesn’t bode well for someone on a golf course. But Stephen Curry isn’t sending golf balls into water hazards — he’s sinking them into the bottom of the cup. It’s coming from a distance that rivals any shot he’s taken on a basketball court.

The NBA superstar traded in sneakers for spikes this week, participating in the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship in Lake Tahoe. Curry’s sharp-shooting ability on the hardwood came in handy during one of his chip shots, holing out from 97 yards away.

This wasn’t a lucky shot by Curry, either. The NBA champion had some “shooter’s touch” on the ball, putting just enough backspin on it to find the hole.

WOW!@StephenCurry30 is used to hitting shots from downtown, but this one was from 97 yards out! @ACChampionship pic.twitter.com/bCpAajysrs — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) July 8, 2022

Curry might have a spot on the PGA Tour when his NBA days come to an end. That’s about as pretty of a shot as you’ll see in golf. The result is even better.

After witnessing Curry’s incredible range on the golf course, it’s safe to say he’s perfected the deep shot. Not only is he dangerous from anywhere on the hardwood, he’s lethal from any spot on the links — in the best way possible.

Stephen Curry’s NBA Finals Jersey Also Made a Splash

Stephen Curry’s golf swing isn’t the only thing making a splash this week. The superstar’s Game 1 jersey from the 2022 NBA Finals sold for over $200,000 in a 101-bid war on NBA Auctions, per ABC.

The Golden State Warriors dropped Game 1 of the series to the Boston Celtics, but Curry set an NBA Finals record. He knocked down six three-point shots in the first 12 minutes, most for a quarter in Finals history. The eight-time NBA All-Star finished the game with 34 points.

Curry led the Warriors to a 4-2 series victory. He also claimed his first-ever NBA Finals MVP award and scored 34 points in Game 6 to close out the series.

One of Curry’s game-worn jerseys from the 2016 NBA Finals sold for over $343,000 with buyer’s premium.