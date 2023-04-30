ABC called out for using pre-9/11 footage of New York City during Knicks-Heat game

NBA fans tuned into Sunday’s coverage of the New York Knicks-Miami Heat series were left a little confused by what they saw on ABC. It had nothing to do with Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, but with the footage the network used.

ABC used footage of New York City prior to September 11, 2001. In the background of one of the videos, the World Trade Center towers were spotted. Below is a clip from Sunday’s game:

Whoa, ESPN/ABC used stock footage of New York City and the Statue of Liberty … that also shows the Twin Towers still standing. Yikes.

It was an interesting decision for ABC to use footage from before the 9/11 attacks for Sunday’s game. Many were confused as to why the network would go that route.

One potential explanation behind the footage is that the Knicks and Heat took part in some fantastic NBA playoff series in the 1990s and 2000s. Those contests featured legends like Patrick Ewing, Alonzo Mourning, Allan Houston and Tim Hardaway.

With New York and Miami meeting up in the postseason again, there’s been a lot of talk about those intense series’.

Aye @ESPNNBA @ABCNetwork who do you have editing bump in/out footage…someone isn't paying attention to details about #NewYorkCity skyline…

Still, many thought ABC crossed the line with this footage. And there seems to be a consensus that the network might want to change things up before the next game.

Heat open series with win over Knicks

The Heat have lived up to their name so far in the NBA playoffs. Miami continued their hot start this postseason in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals after defeating the Milwaukee Bucks in the opening round.

Jimmy Butler dropped 25 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in a 108-101 victory over New York. Miami opens the series with a 1-0 lead and now owns home-court advantage.

For Butler, he’s picking up where he left off last series.

Butler lit up the Bucks for 56 points in Game 4 of the first-round series, giving Miami a 3-1 lead. Then he hit a huge shot in Game 5 to eventually lead the Heat to the next round of the playoffs.

Miami trailed 118-116 with 2.1 seconds left in Game 5. During a timeout, Heat head coach and two-time NBA champion Eric Spoelstra drew up a play, but Butler didn’t like it.

Spoelstra’s final play didn’t have Butler taking the final shot of the game. So the Heat star had a message for his head coach.

“He looked me dead in the eye,” Spoelstra said, “and he just said, ‘No. Let me be that guy.’”

Butler made a ridiculous basket with time dwindling down, tying the game and forcing overtime.

JIMMY BUTLER SENDS GAME 5 TO OT 😱



HE'S GOT 40 PTS. UNBELIEVABLE.



📺: NBA TV

Miami defeated Milwaukee 128-126 in overtime. Butler scored 42 points in the series-clinching victory.