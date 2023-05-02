After Twin Towers stock footage mistake, ESPN gets called out for another massive blunder

The world leader in sports coverage, ESPN, has been a bit lazy putting together their broadcasts lately, particularly during the NBA Playoffs. As anyone who watches NBA hoops knows, the typical game broadcast will occasionally flash some shots from outside the arena or in the downtown area of the city the game is being played in — you know, to give the broadcast some atmosphere. Except during a recent Knicks game, the ESPN used some b-roll footage of New York City and the Statue of Liberty that also had the tops of the Twin Towers in the background. Yikes.

So, after coming under fire for that big goof in having footage from at least 20+ years ago showing, folks made plenty of jokes at ESPN’s expense. But now, another geographical blunder from the company has come to light.

Following the Sacramento Kings’ series loss to the Warriors, ESPN’s official Twitter account tried to console Kings fans by listing their accomplishments throughout this great season for the franchise. However, they made some bizarre choices in the graphic they tweeted out along with it.

One Twitter user pointed out that the following ESPN tweet included the Golden Gate Bridge in the background, which is located in San Francisco and not Sacramento, and also that the Kings don’t typically wear teal-colored jerseys as the graphic suggests. Heck, ESPN even lit its fake beam from the top of a skyscraper when it normally comes off the roof of the Golden 1 Center.

Take a look at this monstrosity for yourselves:

ESPN flubs Kings graphic big time

WHAT A SEASON FOR THE KINGS 👏



🟣 Made playoffs for the first time in 17 years

🟣 Finished as the 3-seed in the West

🟣 Mike Brown named COTY and Swipa won Clutch Player 🏆

🟣 Pushed the defending champs to a Game 7 pic.twitter.com/TAhsgnGlHl — ESPN (@espn) May 1, 2023

Those observations came from Matthew Keys, a North Carolina native and award-winning journalist who covers tech, media and business. He reprimanded some other media outlets over not citing him for his revelations. So, we’re not going to make the same mistake!

He’s still glad ESPN honored the Kings for their terrific season… “But it would have been even cooler if they hadn’t used landmarks in the home city of the Golden State Warriors.” You know, the team that the Kings lost to. And maybe ESPN’s thought process was to have the San Fran landmark in there to nod to Sacramento’s season ending against Golden State. But either way, it’s not what Kings fans want to see.

Grayish-teal jerseys, a beam off the wrong building, the Golden Gate Bridge in the immediate back drop — it’s all bad news. But thanks for trying, ESPN, we know you meant well.