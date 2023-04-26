Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards was reportedly involved in an incident after his team’s 112-109 defeat to the Denver Nuggets Tuesday night that required assistance from Denver Police.

Per 104.3 The Fan in Denver, Edwards was cited for two cases of third-degree assault following the game. The incident occurred after Edwards missed the final shot which would have sent the game to overtime. Edwards quickly sprinted off the court through his team’s tunnel, and according to the report, picked up a chair and swung it. The chair allegedly struck a security guard and another worker in the back. Both employees were injured and asked to file charges.

Denver Police Department’s Jay Casillas confirmed Wednesday that the chair struck two women who were working at the time. Police said that neither received serious injuries.

The NBA TV broadcast appeared to pick up the tail-end of the alleged incident. In the clip posted to Twitter, Edwards is seen running through the tunnel, and at the 21-second mark, the chair throw is briefly seen.

Anthony Edwards misses the game-tying 3 and running straight to the locker room, as the Minnesota Timberwolves are now officially eliminated from the NBA 2023 Playoffs. With replays. pic.twitter.com/Ei6ozbzjvc — hoops bot (@hoops_bot) April 26, 2023

Colorado law states that third-degree assault carries a punishment of up to 18 months in jail and/or a fine of up to $1,000.

The Timberwolves issued a brief statement shortly after the alleged incident became public.

“We are aware of the alleged incident regarding Anthony Edwards following Game 5 in Denver and are in the process of gathering more information,” the statement read. “We have no further comment at this moment.”

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves bow out of NBA playoffs

Edwards, 21, was the Timberwolves’ first overall selection in the 2020 NBA Draft out of Georgia. After grabbing All-Rookie honors his inaugural season, Edwards earned his first All-Star appearance in 2022. He suited up in 79 regular season games, averaging 24.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game.

Edwards led Minnesota to its second straight playoff appearance, falling four games to one to the No. 1 seeded Nuggets. He posted averages of 31.6 points, 5.2 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game.

“The defining characteristic of this team is that we’ve always played our best basketball when we were in desperation mode,” head coach Chris Finch said after his team’s first-round exit. “It’s not how you want to live. Again, it’s all credit to us. We had many points during the season to let go of the rope or give up on the moment but we never ever did.

“So, I love that about our guys. They kept competing. But you know a more mature team doesn’t find itself in those situations as much. And that’s a part of our growth.”