Atlanta Hawks Game 5 win over Celtics forces Janet Jackson concert to reschedule

When Game 5 between the Atlanta Hawks and Boston Celtics dipped off, everyone expected the series to wrap up. Boston was already 3-1 and playing at the TD Garden. Not even the State Farm Arena in Atlanta expected the series to head back south.

Well, the Hawks were able to pull off a shocker and force a game six due to the heroics of point guard Trae Young. Game 6 is scheduled for Thursday night at State Farm Arena. A conflict does arise though, as Janet Jackson was scheduled to perform on the same date.

Something was going to have to budge and the NBA has won. State Farm Arena has moved the Jackson concert back a night, while the Celtics and Hawks will play as originally scheduled. Fear not Jackson fans, your tickets will still be good on Friday night.

(The concert) will be moved to Friday,” the NBA said. “All tickets for Thursday’s show will be honored for Friday night. Refunds will be available at the point of purchase for those who are unable to change their plans.”

Jackson is starting her tour off in Atlanta and was supposed to play three consecutive nights in Atlanta. Following her Friday night show, she will be heading to Memphis to play at the Fed Ex Forum.

Thankfully, if the Grizzles are playing at home on Wednesday and if they can push it to a Game 7, it will take place on Sunday. It’s just a one-time thing and NBA and Jackson fans do not have to get upset with one another.

Trae Young dazzles as Atlanta Hawks force Game 6 against Celtics

This situation would have not come to fruition for the State Farm Arena had Trae Young not had a magical night against Boston. As he has a few times in the playoffs in a Hawks uniform, his performance was the reason Atlanta got a win.

In just over 44 minutes played, Young recorded 38 points and 13 assists for another double-double. He made five of his 13 three-point attempts and secured five points from the free-throw line.

No shot was more important than the one he made in the final seconds. Young pulled up from nearly the logo and was straight bottoms to give the Hawks a two-point lead with just under two seconds remaining.

TRAE YOUNG FROM THE LOGO. HAWKS TAKE LEAD 😱😱😱 pic.twitter.com/04t1qhiImy — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 26, 2023

Hopefully for Atlanta, Young can continue his great performances at home. If he can, they will get a return flight to Boston for a do-or-die Game 7.