Bam Adebayo halts press conference to answer phone call from mom

When mom calls, you drop everything and pick up the phone. Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo put his press conference on hold briefly to answer a phone call from his mother on Friday.

Adebayo was in the middle of answering a question from a media member when he noticed his phone ringing. When he picked it up and saw his mother was on the other end, he put everything on hold.

The conversation didn’t last long, but the point still stands. Even if you’re in the middle of a presser during the NBA playoffs, you pick up the phone and talk to your mother.

Bam answering a call from his mom during his press conference ❤️🤣 pic.twitter.com/27kIyD6Ge2 — NBA (@NBA) May 13, 2023

What we’d really like to know? What did Adebayo’s mom want to talk to him about? It couldn’t have been anything too important, right? After all, it only lasted about 30 seconds before the Heat star returned to answering questions.

The Heat advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals after defeating the New York Knicks in six games. Adebayo has averaged 18.1 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists for Miami during the postseason.

Adebayo scored 23 points and grabbed nine rebounds in Miami’s 96-92 win over New York on Friday to close out the series.

Heat, Celtics meet in Eastern Conference Finals

The Eastern Conference Finals are set! Miami was the first team to punch its ticket, defeating the Milwaukee Bucks in five games in Round 1 and eliminating the Knicks in the Eastern Conference semifinals on Friday.

The Boston Celtics needed a little bit longer. Boston defeated the Atlanta Hawks in six games in the opening round and went to a Game 7 with the Philadelphia 76ers. But on Sunday, the Celtics flexed their muscle.

Jayson Tatum scored an NBA record 51 points in a Game 7 to help secure a 112-88 victory over the Sixers on Sunday. The Celtics used a 33-10 third quarter to create plenty of separation and ultimately secure their spot in the Eastern Conference Finals.

There was one bizarre moment, when Sixers reserve man Georges Niang grabbed Jaylen Brown’s leg, preventing him from running down the court. Both players were assessed a technical foul.

Niang’s action only seemed to add fuel to Boston’s fire the rest of the game, though.

To celebrate the big win, former NFL wide receiver and New England Patriots legend Julian Edelman chugged his beer on the jumbotron at the game. It was a big party in Boston Sunday.

Miami-Boston should be an incredibly fun series with a trip to the NBA Finals on the line. Game 1 between the two teams is set for Wednesday, May 17 on TNT. Tip-off comes at 8:30 p.m. ET.