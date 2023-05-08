NBA forward Mikal Bridges was part of a blockbuster trade in February that sent himself, some of his teammates, and some assets to the Brooklyn Nets and Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns. The Philadelphia 76ers put the Nets’ season to an end after eliminating them in the first round of the NBA playoffs, which has likely given Bridges some time to finally settle into New York.

And while he does so, he’s also taken care of business on the west coast, putting his suburban mansion in Phoenix up for sale this week.

Bridges listed his Paradise Valley mansion at $7 million after originally buying it for $6.075 million in November 2021. He’s seeking a return on his investment, offering 7,000 square feet and five bedrooms to whoever would like to buy.

The home also includes a luxurious pool, a poolside guest house, a private hot tub, a four car garage, and a built-in barbecue. Built in 2020, the house sits on over an acre of land, providing scenic views of Camelback Mountain.

If Bridges is in fact living in Brooklyn, he’ll definitely have a lot less room to work with regarding his new living situation. But hopefully, one lucky Arizona resident will soon purchase his old home and make it their own.

More on Mikal Bridges

The Phoenix Suns drafted Mikal Bridges No. 10 overall in the first round of the 2018 draft out of Villanova. Bridges helped lead Villanova to two national championships during his collegiate career, and also contributed to the Suns’ 2021 NBA Finals run.

Bridges increased his scoring production every single season in the NBA, averaging 8.3 points per game his rookie season and 17.2 points per game last season as a role player for the Suns.

On February 9 Phoenix traded Bridges, Cameron Johnson, Jae Crowder, four unprotected first-round picks, and a 2028 first-round pick swap to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Kevin Durant and T. J. Warren in a surprising, blockbuster trade that shocked the NBA landscape.

Bridges has since flourished as a member of the Nets with a new, increased role that he did not have in Phoenix. In his 27 games with Brooklyn, Bridges averaged a career-high 26.1 points and 4.5 rebounds per game, scoring 30 or more points on 11 occasions and over 40 points on three.

He has also maintained his ironman status across the league, holding the active record for most consecutive games played with 392 and counting, as his career continues to blossom in Brooklyn.