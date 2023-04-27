Charles Barkley calls out Dillon Brooks over LeBron James comments

Charles Barkley is one of the greatest gifts to the sports media world. Over the years, he’s always stayed true to himself and spoken his mind on a number of topics, without thinking about the consequences. When those two forces combine, you get true, pure, unfiltered honesty. And it truly is a beautiful thing to listen to. Because not many people have the freedom to speak the way Barkley does. Former Oregon star Dillon Brooks has been going back-and-forth with LeBron James, in a classic war of words in their first round matchup in the Western Conference playoffs between the Grizzlies and Lakers. The problem is, James has been his usual dominant self. Brooks’ performance in the playoffs has been rather disappointing, to say the least. On Wednesday night’s, “Inside the NBA” show on TNT, Barkley called out Dillon Brooks and he didn’t hold back, per his usual custom.

"You calling people old and the old man just kicking your ass. Let's be honest about it."



Chuck didn't hold back on Dillon Brooks 🤣 pic.twitter.com/o56XnvsLb7 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 26, 2023

“You don’t talk all that noise and then play bad,” Barkley explained. “You’re calling people old and the old man is kicking your a**. Let’s be honest about it.”

Barkley is right, James has been dominating Brooks in their playoff series

Barkley is 100 percent spot on with this one. Talking smack and talking trash is a beautiful thing, but if a player is going to run their mouth, you better be ready to back that up on the field of play.

Dillon Brooks has performed well below his season averages in multiple categories. He’s currently shooting 21.6% from three-point range. And he’s only averaging 10.6 points per game in the series. In the Grizzlies’ Game 3 loss to the Lakers, Brooks only scored seven points. He only connected on 3 of his 13 field goal attempts. That’s not going to get it done, when you’re talking as much trash as he has.

LeBron James on the other hand, has looked like the future Hall-of-Famer that he’ll soon be. James has been amazing, especially when the Lakers needed him the most in the crunch time moments of Game 4.

James delivered some spectacular heroics, stuffing the stat sheet with 22 points, 20 rebounds, seven assists, and two blocks. For a player that’s currently 38 years old, racking up 22 points and 20 rebounds in a playoff game is unheard of. That’s not even mentioning the ridiculous layup he hit to send the game into overtime. It was an extremely difficult shot, even for a player of James’ unbelievable talent.

It was certainly, one of the most impressive performances of James’ career. And he’s had a countless number of those throughout his incredible career. Whether people like him or not, there’s simply no denying his remarkable ability to continue to play at a high level for such a long period of time.

Memphis has been replacing Brooks with Luke Kennard

Luckily for Brooks, Memphis won Game 5 of the series on Wednesday night, 116-99. However, the Grizzlies still trail the series 3-2, and the former Oregon star didn’t show up once again.

Even though Memphis won the game by 17 points, they got outscored by seven with Brooks on the floor. It didn’t matter, because Memphis was a staggering plus-26 with Luke Kennard in his place. Brooks only scored eight points on Wednesday night, connecting on just 3 of his 15 field goal attempts. LeBron James pumped in 15 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, one block, and one steal.

Maybe Brooks will take Barkley’s criticism to heart and play better in the final few games of the series, otherwise the Grizzlies will just keep benching him in favor of Luke Kennard.