Charles Barkley Details ‘Non-Political’ Vision for New CNN Show With Gayle King

Charles III hasn’t gone through his coronation as King of England yet, but “King Charles” is coming to CNN. That’s the name of the new show, starring NBA legend Charles Barkley and CBS This Morning’s Gayle King.

The show has been talked about for some time, but the one-hour talk show is officially coming this fall. Barkley and King announced the news on TNT Saturday afternoon. The Phoenix Suns legend opened up about what type of show he wants it to be, saying he doesn’t want to be seen as taking sides.

However, politics will be a key discussion point.

“I want it to be non-political. … We don’t want to say we’re a liberal, conservative, Republican, Democrat,” Barkley said. “That’s one of the things that’s already ruined television in general. I know she’s going to be a straight shooter. You know I’m going to be a straight shooter.”

News broke of Barkley and King partnering together for a show ahead of the NCAA Tournament, which is why the announcement didn’t come until now. However, when asked about it, Barkley made it clear he didn’t want to do a daily show. As a result, it will be a weekly program.

He also has a strong relationship with King, which helped the project come together.

“They are trying to pair Gayle King and me,” Barkley told The New York Post’s Andrew Marchand. “We don’t have anything set in stone. I’m only considering it because of my respect for Gayle.”

Barkley also said joining CNN would interest him because of the state of the company. He didn’t hold back with his assessment of where things stand with the network.

“I just want to help the company because obviously it is a sh*t show right now. Anything I can do to help,” Barkley said, via Awful Announcing.

King Charles — a play on King and Barkley’s names — will get the prime time treatment when it starts, according to CNN CEO Chris Licht. He added more context to what the show will be about in a memo, according to Variety.

“This show will be an exciting new way we are delivering culturally relevant programming and unique perspectives to our audience, from two incredibly dynamic personalities,” Licht said.

In the meantime, Barkley will still be in his usual seat alongside Ernie Johnson, Kenny “The Jet” Smith and Shaquille O’Neil on Inside The NBA. It’s unclear whether or not Barkley will be able to make King laugh as hard as he makes his TNT colleagues with his unintentional innuendos, though.