Ernie Johnson and Charles Barkley have worked alongside each other on TNT’s ‘Inside The NBA’ for many years. And in December of 2019, the two decided to take their skills and countless hilarious moments from the TV screen to the podcasting world, launching ‘The Steam Room’ podcast.

EJ and Chuck sit down with a guest every Thursday from the basketball world and other walks of life, as they talk about topics that often go beyond than the game of basketball.

Former NHL player and current media personality Paul Bissonnette recently joined the podcast and asked a good question that eventually led to some hilarious banter, as he asked Johnson and Barkley who came up with the steam room name for the podcast.

This WILD story when @BizNasty2point0 ran into Chuck at an actual steam room 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/a4xUMxK8iF — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 7, 2023

“Who came up with the name steam room by the way?” Bissonnette asked. “Was it cause you caught him doing crunches in the steam room? Naked on the top shelf?”

“I’m not naked, I have a towel on. You’ve seen me naked,” Barkley replied

This was when Johnson had to chime in and had to intervene, asking Barkley to clarify when exactly Bissonnette has seen Barkley his birthday suit. Barkley did just that, answering Johnson’s question, and per usual, didn’t leave any details behind.

“Let me explain Ernie. At the hotel we get in the steam room together. And every time in, that’s where I do my sit-ups,” Barkley explained.

More on the Steam Room

Barkley may use the hotel steam room as a place to get in an abdominal workout, but Bissonnette is not a big fan of the location of choice for obvious reasons.

“Takes the whole top shelf,” Bissonnette said. “I saw it when I came in and I sat as far away as possible. And then I heard the counting and I was like oh my God this guy’s like really giving it.”

Bissonnette revealed that he didn’t know it was Charles Barkley partaking in the steam room core exercise session, admitting that he saw parts of Barkley that he would’ve rather not seen. That was until Barkley was done and called his name out afterward, revealing his identity and providing a comical moment that the three laughed about at length on the podcast.