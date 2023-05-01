Charles Barkley hammers Shaquille O’Neal over Rookie of the Year photo

Charles Barkley is one of the greatest gifts to the sports media world. Over the years, he’s always stayed true to himself and spoken his mind on a number of topics, without thinking about the consequences. When those two forces combine, you get true, pure, unfiltered honesty. And it truly is a beautiful thing to listen to. Because not many people have the freedom to speak the way Barkley does. Recently on “Inside the NBA,” Ernie Johnson was discussing the Rookie of the Year Award with former Duke star Paolo Banchero. However, the production crew had a special surprise. They decided to split screen an image of Shaquille O’Neal winning his Rookie of the Year Award with Mike Miller winning his Rookie of the Year Award.

That led to some unfiltered honesty from Barkley, who quipped. “Man, what happened to you? You used to be so skinny.” Shaq was quick to respond, “I’m skinnier than you, that’s all I need to be.”

Chuck: "Man what happened to you? You used to be skinny."

That’s part of what makes “Inside the NBA” such a good show. The chemistry and banter between all the people involved. It’s not some sort of scripted act. And it’s very natural. Few sports analysis shows combine their level of chemistry and jokes with solid analysis. It’s one of the best studio shows in all of sports.

Barkley was right about how much weight O’Neal has put on over the years

Barkley is 100 percent right, though. If you were ever going to dream up the most unstoppable player of all-time in some sort of imaginary factory, the picture above is it. O’Neal was a chiseled 7-foot-1, 294 pounds during his rookie season in the NBA. And it’s hard to forget what a perfect physical specimen he was during his days at LSU, too.

He was the prototype. The perfect basketball body type if there ever was one. During his years with the Magic, O’Neal was slim, trim, and unstoppable moving up and down the floor. But when he left for the LA Lakers in 1996, the Big Aristotle’s body started to change. Jordan Zirm of Stack.com wrote an excellent article on why exactly O’Neal managed to put on so much weight in his career. In 2002, Shaq weighed 340 pounds. By the 2003-2004 NBA season, he was all the way up to 370 pounds.

Some of the reasons for O’Neal putting on weight are pretty surprising

Following the Lakers’ first championship, O’Neal felt like other centers were pushing him around too much, so he decided to change his diet. From Fox Sports’ Charley Rosen:

“Feeling that massive centers like Arvydas Sabonis and Luc Longley were pushing him around in the low post, Shaq felt that he needed to be heavier. In his equation, mass equaled power equaled total domination. He therefore instructed his personal chef to overload his meals with meat and potatoes and the pounds quickly began to accumulate.”

The weight gain had major consequences for the longevity of O’Neal’s career. While he won two more championships with the LA Lakers, the added weight took a toll on his body and his feet. According to the LA Times, by 2002, Shaq had to soak his feet in milk and ice after games. The remedy was to get rid of the burning sensation caused by capsaicin. Capsaicin was a cream he had to rub on both of his feet each game to relieve some of the pain he’d been experiencing on the court.

Shaq’s diet and unwillingness to get in the gym during his playing days also contributed to his fluctuating weight. He mentioned in ESPN’s documentary, “This Magic Moment”, that he liked to spend summers relaxing with family and friends, instead of keeping himself in shape. While the Big Aristotle had a Hall-of-Fame career and won four rings, it’s a fair question to ask. How many more championships could O’Neal have won if he’d kept his weight under 300 pounds for his entire career? I guess we’ll never know that answer, but it will always be something to think about.