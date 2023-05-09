Charles Barkley takes strong stance on sports radio broadcasts

Everyone has their way of watching sporting events. Some people like to follow what’s going on nationally, tuning into big broadcasts. Others like to stay a true diehard and watch the local crew announce games. And then there is the option of listening on the radio — even if it’s not the favorite of some out there.

One of those is NBA legend Charles Barkley. Recently, Barkley revealed he would never listen to a game on the radio, no matter the sport. He called the thought “stupid “the stupidest thing in the world.”

“I would never listen to any sport on the radio,” Barkley said via The Steam Room podcast. “I would never turn on the radio and listen to the game.”

Doing the podcast with his co-host Ernie Johnson, he was shocked by the statement from Barkley. The topic came up when interviewing NHL broadcaster Paul Bissonette and he said the Arizona Coyotes got him into the media through radio.

Not for Barkley though. He has been working with TNT for over 20 years now, strictly through television. While he has done plenty of radio interviews throughout his career, it’s safe to say we will never catch him there during a live sporting event.

Charles Barkley processes sports visually

Barkley then explained his thought process behind not enjoying the radio broadcast. Being someone who processes things visually, listening to the game would not work for Barkley. Thankfully, he claims to have the latest and greatest television.

“I’m a visual person when it comes to sports,” Barkley continued. “I just wouldn’t want to listen to it on the radio…I got a TV, it’s a new thing. Flat screen.”

Luckily for Barkley, he has the luxury of having plenty of TVs in front of him when covering the NBA for TNT. Usually, the network is broadcasting the night’s biggest game, and if the crew is interested in a different game, other viewing options are available.

Even so, all 30 NBA teams still have radio broadcast options for fans. Sirius XM carries all of them but we at least know there will not be one customer for them. Barkley will stick to watching the games.

Basketball most likely is not the most popular sport to listen to on the radio. If you are going off tradition, baseball probably takes the cake. You will not catch Barkley getting involved in any of it though, sticking to his TV.