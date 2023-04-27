Charles Barkley sends heartfelt message to Giannis Antetokounmpo after passionate answer

In the wee hours of Wednesday evening, Jimmy Butler and the Heat put the finishing touches on a shocking five-game gentleman’s sweep of the Milwaukee Bucks in round one, just three years after they beat them in five in the conference semifinals, which was also a shocker.

After the Game 4 loss, Giannis Antetokounmpo struck a nerve when answering the question of whether Milwaukee’s season was a failure. To him, it’s not failing to simply lose early one year in the playoffs. Here was a snippet of his answer that basically sums up his response:

“There’s no failure in sports. There’s good days, bad days, some days you are able to be successful, some days you are not, some days it is your turn, some days it’s not. That’s what sports is about. You don’t always win.”

A lot of NBA fans took to Twitter to blast Giannis for comments perceived to be pretty weak, especially coming from a recent Finals MVP. However, during the TNT postgame show, Charles Barkley actually took up for the Greek Freak and his response:

“Listen, they just got beat. You don’t always win,” Barkley lectured the rest of the crew, before pointing at the big fella on the other end of the table as an example. “I mean, you know, Shaq played how many years?” asked Barkley, to which Shaq said it was 19 years. “He won four championships, and I don’t think he had 15 years of losing.”

Chuck continued, noting how it’s unfair to completely call out Giannis or the Bucks since he missed several games.

“Like, you don’t win every time. To win the championship, a lot has to go your way. He missed two games. I mean, we don’t know what could’ve happened. Well, first of all, he missed three quarters of Game 1 (and then Game 2 and 3, Ernie Johnson noted). I understand why he was mad about the question. Because if he plays every game, it might’ve been a different series.

“So I don’t look at every time somebody don’t win as disappointing. It’s disappointing he got hurt early in the series, and it’s unfortunate. But hey, having that kid as the face of our league, that’s one of the great things. That’s why I love that kid.”

Charles Barkley taking up for the Milwaukee superstar — and on an issue where you’d think guys of the older generation would rag on how Giannis handled it. Good stuff from Chuck.