Charles Barkley Tells Kids To Kick, Not Hit People In The Junk During 76ers Refereeing Debacle

Game 3 of the first round series between the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets featured some pretty questionable officiating. During the course of the game, both Philly stars, Joel Embiid and James Harden committed flagrant fouls against Nets players in the groin area but were issued very different punishments for their violations.

In the very early going, less than 2.5 minutes into the game, Joel Embiid crashed to the ground and Nets center Nicolas Claxton stepped over him while he was down. So, Embiid kicked Claxton in the upper leg area close to his groin and was whistled for a foul immediately. A blatant attempt to kick a dude from the MVP frontrunner, but it was only ruled a flagrant one, so he got to stay in the game.

Later on, in the closing seconds of the third quarter, James Harden decided it was his turn to take a shot on a Brooklyn player. As he started a drive to the hoop, he did his signature push-off. But instead of hitting Royce O’Neale in the chest, Harden bopped him below the belt and he went down immediately.

The referees were much harsher this time around and put their foot down, ejecting Harden for the rest of the game after a second groin-area cheap shot by the Sixers.

Charles Barkley jokes about officiating

After the game, TNT analyst Charles Barkley has this lesson to take away:

“The key to this play is, Ernie, you can’t hit ’em in the groin. You gotta kick ’em in the groin. Then you won’t get calls. If you kick ’em, you can get away with it.”

Host of the show, Ernie Johnson, added: “You can get a flagrant one and stay in the game.”

And Chuck said: “That’s exactly right. So, kids at home, do not hit guys in their junk, kick ’em in the junk.”

Kids, don’t kick anyone in the junk, Chuck is just messing around. But he does make a valid point that in pointing out the ridiculous nature of how two very similar types of fouls were ruled completely differently.

For reference, the two clips are below. The first one here is the Embiid foul, which is a pretty obvious kick against Claxton. Although the Nets big man had no reason to be stepping over him in the first place either.

"If it's not the groin, it's very close! It is verrry close!"- Reggie Miller on the Joel Embiid kick pic.twitter.com/HgBwpnBhRI — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 20, 2023

Lastly, here’s the video of Charles Barkley joking around, which includes the Harden clip as well: