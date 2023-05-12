Colin Cowherd shredded for proposed NBA trade

Sometimes the pieces of the puzzle just don’t fit when it comes to the franchise. However, that doesn’t mean you can just mix and match them together to make a new picture that, in the end, might be even worse.

That would be the case when it comes to FOX Sports’ Colin Cowherd. On a recent episode of ‘The Herd’, he broke down some of the issues and concerns regarding aspects of the current roster construction concerns of the Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors.

In doing so, he suggested an eye-popping trade. It featured Jaylen Brown and Malcolm Brogdon going to The Bay in exchange for Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole.

Colin Cowherd thinks the Warriors should trade Jordan Poole for Jaylen Brown



Warriors receive: Jaylen Brown and Malcolm Brogdon



Celtics receive: Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins



(Via @TheHerd ) pic.twitter.com/xya76H8lnj — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) May 10, 2023

Now, eye-popping can be taken two ways. It’d be quite the earthquake considering Colin Cowherd’s suggestion would feature four of the NBA’s better players, especially from two premier teams.

Even so, the other side of this is that, for a trade to happen, both teams have to agree. That’s why, to some, the idea that Boston would trade Brown, who is arguably their best player at times as a 20 ppg. scorer and All-NBA selection, for Wiggins, a solid piece for the Warriors, and Poole, who has looked more and more overpaid by the game some nights, is laughable.

There is something to the root of Colin Cowherd’s concerns. Boston may not be able to afford Jaylen Brown for much longer alongside Jayson Tatum and their other pieces. As for Golden State, they might be begging for someone to take Poole’s upcoming extension by the time this postseason is over.

Still, that doesn’t mean swapping them apples for apples is going to make anything better. It’d be a no-brainer for Golden State’s side of things. But for Boston? Some would consider Cowherd’s deal downright psychotic, if not as straight-up malpractice, by the franchise.

Stephen A. Smith says he was ‘laughing’ over Anthony Davis’ possible concussion

Thursday morning’s edition of First Take once again raise eyebrows because of comments from lead commentator Stephen A. Smith. Following last night’s Golden State Warriors victory over the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 5 of their second-round series, Anthony Davis was listed as questionable going forward due to a head injury that could have been a concussion.

He looks to have avoided any serious damage but that didn’t stop Smith from poking fun at the extensive precaution on his show the next morning.

It’s wild that this is the conversation on a national talk show in 2023 the day after a player looks like they may have been knocked out of a playoff game due to a concussion. pic.twitter.com/SCrMDthGpz — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) May 11, 2023

Eventually, Molly Qerim stepped in to reign in Stephen A. Smith and explained that the show does take head injuries seriously, a necessary clarification after Smith’s dismissive attitude towards the injury over the previous few minutes. Sheesh, Stephen A., just not taking concussions seriously whatsoever.