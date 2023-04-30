Dillon Brooks fined by NBA following Grizzlies loss to the Lakers

The NBA fined Memphis Grizzlies small forward Dillon Brooks Sunday for violating the league’s media access policy during the Western Conference first-round series against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The league levied a $25,000 fine against Brooks, per the official press release.

The following was released by the NBA: pic.twitter.com/WqITrOD3ly — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 30, 2023

Brooks, 27, did not make himself available to the media after each of the Grizzlies’ road losses in Los Angeles. He came out guns blazing to begin the series, however, becoming a major storyline within the series after his comments regarding Lakers small forward LeBron James following Memphis’ Game 2 victory.

“I don’t care — he’s old,” Brooks said when asked about a heated exchange of words between the two during that game, via ESPN. “I was waiting for that, I was expecting him to do that Game 4, Game 5, he wanted to say something when I got my fourth foul. He shouldn’t have said that earlier on. I poke bears. I don’t respect anyone until they come and give me 40.”

Dillon Brooks-LeBron James rivalry headlines first-round series

In Game 3, James never got the chance to drop 40. That’s because Brooks took himself out of the equation, issued a flagrant 2 and ejected just 17 seconds into the second half for hitting James in the groin area. Brooks spoke to the media the next day, and complained that he had been portrayed as a villain by the media and fans.

“I’ve been dealing with this for two years now,” Brooks said. “It is what it is. The fans can talk [expletive] whenever they want to. It doesn’t matter to me. I’m going to keep playing my game and get better and better each and every day as long as my career goes…

“I knew this was going to happen. Now it’s like, who cares? I’m going to take all the publicity, take all whatever you guys say and whatever it is and run with it.”

While being very vocal on and off the court, Brooks struggled mightily during the six-game series. He shot just 31.2% from the floor and 23.8% from behind the arc.

In the end, James got the last laugh, and in the aftermath of the 125-85 blowout victory in Game 6 to advance to the second-round, the four-time NBA champion trolled Brooks on Twitter, quoting lyrics from Jay-Z’s “Trouble.”

“Unlike you little I’m a grown ass man,” James tweeted. “Big shoes to fill, grown ass pants. Prolly hustled with your pops, go ask your parents. Its apparent you’re staring at a legend Who, put a few little in the they place before Trying to eat without saying they grace before!”