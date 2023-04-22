Draymond Green Breaks Silence On Suspension For Game 3 of Warriors vs. Kings

Late Tuesday night, the NBA announced it was suspending Draymond Green from Game 3 of the Golden State Warriors’ series against the Sacramento Kings. That meant all eyes were on his podcast for a reaction.

That came on the night of April 18th.

“I know everyone wants to hear my thoughts on the suspension,” Green started.

Green addressed the suspension head-on during the latest episode of The Draymond Green Show. He had to sit out the third game of the first round of the NBA playoffs after stepping on Kings forward Domantas Sabonis in Game 2. The league cited “Green’s history of unsportsmanlike acts” in the announcement. Remember, Green was also suspended for Game 5 of the 2016 NBA Finals, opening the door for the Cleveland Cavaliers to come back from a 3-1 deficit.

That part of the decision didn’t sit well with the former Michigan State standout.

“I never knew you could be suspended for a Flagrant 2 that happened seven years ago,” Green said. “And I also didn’t know you get suspended for interacting with a crowd that’s flipping you double birds and yelling your name and chants that you suck and like you interact with them. I didn’t know that either.”

Draymond Green: To not be part of the ‘dogfight’ was ‘crushing’

Unlike what happened in 2016, Golden State won the game Green missed due to suspension. The Warriors beat the Kings 114-97 for their first win of the series, which Sacramento now leads 2-1.

But it wasn’t easy for Green to be away from the team for that matchup. That’s why he credited his teammates for rising up and getting the big victory.

“My guys played well,” Green said. “My guys played really well, stepped up to the challenge. It was absolutely incredible to see. I hope everyone enjoyed the game the way I — I mean, I can’t say I really enjoyed the game, quite frankly.

“My fellas was in the dogfight … and just not being able to participate in that dogfight, that’s crushing because you just feel like you’re leaving them out there by themselves, leaving them astray, to just figure it out. So to not participate in that dogfight, that’s what bothers me the most. So I’m very thankful for the effort that guys put out there yesterday to save our season.”

Now, Green’s suspension is over, and he’ll be back on the court for Game 4 between Golden State and Sacramento. That tips off Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET.