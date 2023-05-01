ESPN apologizes for showing stock footage of Twin Towers during Knicks-Heat game

ESPN has issued an apology for using stock footage that preceded the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001 during coverage of Game 1 of the NBA‘s Eastern Conference Semifinals between the New York Knicks and Miami Heat.

Sunday, ABC aired stock footage of New York City, primarily focused on the Statue of Liberty. However, images of the World Trade Center towers were visible in the background. Many were upset and confused by the network’s decision to roll with the footage.

After Sunday’s game the network issued an apology.

“We mistakenly used an old stock image and we apologize,” senior director, communications at ESPN Ben Cafardo said in a statement to Awful Announcing.

Here’s the clip from Sunday’s game on ABC:

Whoa, ESPN/ABC used stock footage of New York City and the Statue of Liberty … that also shows the Twin Towers still standing. Yikes. pic.twitter.com/imbNdeUoEK — Dan Zaksheske (@RealDanZak) April 30, 2023

So, anyone tuned into the Eastern Conference Semifinals can rest assured that ESPN won’t be using that footage again.

The Heat opened up the series with a Game 1 victory over the Knicks 108-101. Miami stole homecourt advantage with Sunday’s win at Madison Square Garden.

Jimmy Butler continued his impressive playoff run, scoring 25 points and collecting 11 rebounds in the victory. The Heat also got 20 points from Gabe Vincent.

Game 2 is scheduled for Tuesday May 2. TNT has coverage with the game tipping off at 7:30 p.m. ET.

It was an interesting decision for ABC to use footage from before the 9/11 attacks for Sunday’s game. Many were confused as to why the network would go that route.

Several spoke out on social media over ESPN’s puzzling decision.

One potential explanation behind the footage is that the Knicks and Heat took part in some fantastic NBA playoff series in the 1990s and 2000s. Those contests featured legends like Patrick Ewing, Alonzo Mourning, Allan Houston and Tim Hardaway.

With New York and Miami meeting up in the postseason again, there’s been a lot of talk about those intense series’.

Aye @ESPNNBA @ABCNetwork who do you have editing bump in/out footage…someone isn’t paying attention to details about #NewYorkCity skyline… https://t.co/xIIAXOtrkM — Brandon Lee Bryant (@brandonbryanttv) April 30, 2023

Still, many thought ABC crossed the line with this footage. And there seems to be a consensus that the network might want to change things up before the next game.

The ESPN/ABC network will have coverage of Game 3 between Miami and New York on Saturday, May 6. It would also air Game 6 (if necessary) on Friday, May 12.

We don’t expect the network will use the same stock footage it used during the opening game between the two teams.