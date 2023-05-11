Fan pays tribute to LeBron James with insanely-detailed haircut

Some fans of LeBron James are just, quite frankly a different breed. The King has accumulated quite the following since bursting on the scene in high school and then over the course of his two decades in the NBA.

However, this sign of respect is an absolute all-timer. Overtime shared the clip from Instagram that featured a fan getting an image of James getting shaved into the back of his head. The craziest detail, though, is the way they left his hair on the bottom to represent LeBron’s facial hair.

Nahhh this Bron fan taking it to a different level 🤣 (via newstyle84/IG) pic.twitter.com/NeUr0KCclx — Overtime (@overtime) May 9, 2023

LeBron James is currently having another phenomenal season, especially considering his age. Individually, King James was named to his 19th All-NBA team last night after averaging 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 6.8 assists. He also earned his 18th All-Star appearance while becoming the league’s all-time leading scorer as well.

Now, in the postseason, James is looking to add his fifth ring in the NBA Finals. At the moment, he has the Los Angeles Lakers up 3-2 in the Western Conference Semifinals over the defending champion Golden State Warriors.

Again, those who follow James are about as passionate as it gets in sports. Still, this is quite the tribute to LBJ considering the detail that went into it.

Lakers star reveals how LeBron James reacted to his old Facebook posts

Many young athletes are able to play with or against some of their heroes once they make it to the professional level. You would think that would be the case for 24-year-old Lakers guard Austin Reaves, who is playing alongside LeBron James for the second season of his young career.

But there was actually a time when Reaves wasn’t necessarily a fan of James. That was revealed through an old Facebook post by him that recently resurfaced.

In 2012 when Reaves was 13 years old, he posted a meme on Facebook that took a jab at James. Reaves posted a picture of Kobe Bryant shrugging. It was captioned, “When I need some peace and quiet I set my phone to LeBron mode, no ring.”

Austin Reaves posting this on Facebook in 2012 and now LeBron is his teammate 😅 pic.twitter.com/wdIZ8zT6Nk — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) March 13, 2023

Reaves made sure to clear the air with James personally after the photo of his old post resurfaced. He shared the details of that exchange with Fox Sports.

“I called Bron over and was like, ‘Look, I was s—-ing on you back in 2012. I was a Kobe fan,’” Reaves said. “(James) just laughed it off.”