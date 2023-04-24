ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday that former Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka has agreed to become the next head coach of the Houston Rockets.

Udoka led the Boston Celtics to the NBA Finals in 2022 in his first season as an NBA head coach. But following the Finals, the Celtics dismissed Udoka after an inappropriate workplace relationship was discovered.

According to Wojnarowski, the Rockets organization probed and did their due diligence in the examination of the circumstances surrounding Udoka’s Celtics departure. Boston initially suspended Udoka in September of last year for the entire 2022-23 season for violating team policy. The suspension pertained to his relationship with a female Celtics staff member, initially believed to be consensual, until the staff member accused Udoka of making unwanted comments towards her.

Following his suspension, Udoka issued an apology but chose not to resign, and on February 16 the Celtics promoted assistant coach Joe Mazzulla to full-time head coach, officially ending Udoka’s tenure with the Celtics.

Udoka will be replacing former Rockets head coach Stephen Silas, who went 59-177 in his three seasons at the helm in Houston. The Rockets finished the season 22-60 this year, are in the midst of a rebuild, and will receive a high lottery pick in the upcoming 2023 NBA Draft. Houston’s current roster is rich with young talent with players Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr., and Tari Eason who are each 21 years old or younger.

More on Ime Udoka

Ime Udoka had a long playing career before his coaching career began. Udoka attended three colleges (Utah State University Eastern, University of San Francisco, and Portland State) before going undrafted in 2000. He played in the NBDL (now known as the G-Leauge), overseas, and in very short stints with the Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks.

He finally stuck with the Portland Trailblazers in 2006, playing 75 games for Portland and 73 for the San Antonio Spurts the following season. After a stop with the Sacramento Kings, he returned with the Spurs in 2010 and took a coaching role with San Antonio in 2012.

Udoka was an assistant coach on the Spurs for their 2014 NBA Finals victory, making assistant coaching stops with the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets before landing his first head coaching job with Boston in 2021.