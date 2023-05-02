Former NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom teases potential run for Congress

Former NBA center Enes Kanter Freedom’s basketball career may be over, but that may be opening a new door for him in another field. Freedom last played on an NBA court in 2022 for the Boston Celtics, and with that chapter of his life now likely close, is looking towards politics as his potential next move.

Freedom appeared on ‘Fox & Friends Weekend’ Sunday and spoke about potentially running for office, eyeing the state of Florida as a potential spot for him to run for Congress.

“I am having a conversation with people. Obviously, it’s a process. I am just trying to find the right place where it’s warm, obviously… I really like Florida,” Freedom said

Enes Kanter Freedom has been outspoken about various political and social issues throughout his NBA career. He was born in Zürich, Switzerland from Turkish parents, growing up in Turkey before moving to the United States at the age of 17 to pursue his basketball career.

He officially became an American citizen on November 29, 2021, and was so grateful that on the very same day he legally added Freedom to his name.

“I talk about how lucky and how blessed we have it in this country because I know that some of my teammates love to criticize America. But I talk a lot about what’s happening on the other side and how blessed we are in this beautiful country,” Freedom said.

Freedom battled with some of the NBA’s best for over a decade, but how would he fair as a politician? Only time will tell if and when he becomes one but one thing is for certain, whether he’s a Congressman or not he will not be afraid to speak his mind.

Enes Kanter Freedom Speaks Out

Enes Kanter Freedom’s insolvent in politics and activism starts in 2013, when he was openly critical of the president of his home country of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan following a corruption scandal. His outspokenness resulted in an arrest warrant and extradition request from the Turkish government, and in January a report stated that President Erdoğan placed a $500,000 bounty on Kanter, adding him to Turkey’s “Most Wanted” terrorist list.

Freedom’s also outspoken about the Chinese government, speaking out against the basic rights and freedom of speech of their citizens and the United States’ political and commercial involvement. So much so that the Chinese government stopped streaming all Boston Celtics games when he was a member of the team. Kanter claims that his views and activism against China resulted in the abrupt conclusion of his NBA career, which commissioner Adam Silver denied.