Game 4 of the Atlanta Hawks-Boston Celtics first-round series was delayed momentarily during the game as confetti rained from above. The strange sight left a somewhat hilarious impact on the broadcast for the game on Sunday.

With the first quarter starting to wind down, the officials blew the whistle to stop play after the confetti began hitting the court. Immediately after the play stopped, the broadcast team joked, “We have some confetti.”

Hawks dropping confetti in the first quarter while down 11?



Script just got leaked. They're winning Game 4. pic.twitter.com/g80U0n2v1Q — Outsider (@outsider) April 24, 2023

Without skipping a beat, the camera feed from the various cameras on the broadcast showed the scene from all angles. The broadcast cut between almost every feed they had, showing fans and players catching loose confetti.

Hawks-Celtics delayed by confetti

The stoppage didn’t affect the game very much, luckily. Although it did quickly draw jokes from fans and general confusion about what happened. The game was played in State Farm Arena — the Hawks’ home gym. With Boston leading the series 2-1 before Sunday’s game, Celtics fans joked that Atlanta didn’t even need confetti in the rafters since they were going to lose anyways.

Although it wasn’t immediately clear what caused the confetti to fall in the first place, it seemed possible that there was a mechanical malfunction responsible.

However, no explanation would likely stop Celtics fans from joking about the timing of the mistake. Boston was leading by 11 points in the first quarter when the confetti began falling, causing an extended break. The delay in action likely had no effect on any of the game’s momentum, but the conspiracy jokes flew all the same.

Unfortunately for the Hawks, it didn’t help in the end and it didn’t get used to celebrate. The Celtics maintained a lead throughout the game despite multiple strong runs by Atlanta. When the final buzzer sounded, the Celtics had won 129-121 and took a commanding 3-1 lead in the first-round matchup.

The series now travels back to Boston where the Celtics will have a chance to close out the series in front of their home fans. A series win would be the sixth time Boston has advanced to the second round in seven seasons.

For Atlanta, a Game 5 loss would be the second-straight year going home with just one win in the playoffs. The Hawks reached the Eastern Conference Finals during the 2020-21 season, but recent history has been tough sledding for the team in the biggest part of the year.