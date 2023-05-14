There’s a strong chance the NBA comes down hard on Ja Morant for his latest actions in an Instagram video, according to ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski. The Memphis Grizzlies superstar could face a “lengthy suspension” to start the 2023-24 season.

Morant was allegedly caught flashing a firearm in a video posted to social media recently. While the account that initially posted the video removed it, several individuals captured screenshots. The video appeared to show the 23-year-old star holding a weapon.

The Grizzlies suspended Morant from all team activities after the video surfaced. But Wojnarowski says harsh punishment could be coming from the NBA.

“Ja Morant is facing the very real possibility of a suspension — a lengthy suspension — to stat next season after this latest incident with an apparent firearm in his possession,” Wojnarowski said. “This is twice in two months now.

“I sense already that (NBA commissioner) Adam Silver’s gonna feel increasing pressure from other teams in the league who see this — as much as it impacts the Grizzlies — as it impacts them and their ability to market their players and their teams.”

Wojnarowski said that the NBA will investigate the matter and, assuming the video is real and not doctored, Morant could see a “significant suspension.”

Shortly after the video surfaced, the Grizzlies released a statement.

“We are aware of the social media video involving Ja Morant. He is suspended from all team activities pending League review. We have no further comment at this time.”

NBA spokesperson also released a statement, saying, “We are aware of the social media post involving Ja Morant and are in the process of gathering more information.”

Ja Morant’s second incident since March

Morant found himself in trouble with the league for a similar incident earlier this year. In March, the Memphis star filmed himself pointing a gun at his camera while on Instagram Live. He filmed it from a club in Denver.

The NBA hit Morant with an eight-game suspension without pay and he stepped away from the game for a few weeks. He then enrolled himself in counseling program.

When the first incident occurred in March, Morant released a statement indicating that he was truly remorseful for his actions.

“I’m sorry to my family, teammates, coaches, fans, partners, the city of Memphis and the entire Grizzlies’ organization for letting you down,” the statement read. “I’m going to take some time away to get help and work on learning better methods of dealing with stress and my overall well-being.”

Fans are going to have a hard time believing Morant’s authenticity regarding the first incident after this latest video.