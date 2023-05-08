Jalen Rose blames New York Knicks playoff loss to Miami Heat on hot South Florida weather

The New York Knicks are in a precarious situation here in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, where on Derby Day they were blown out by the Miami Heat to go down 2-1 in the series with another game in South Beach coming up. According to former NBA hooper Jalen Rose, NYK has a different kind of heat they need to worry about in between Games 3 and 4.

At halftime of Saturday’s game, Miami led 58-44 as the Knicks struggled on defense and couldn’t buy an outside jumper through two quarters. Rose had an interesting explanation for the rough perimeter shooting. He insisted that the hotter weather down in southern Florida is exhausting the Knicks, leading to the players not having enough lift in their jump shots from further out.

Listen to his rationale on this wild take right below:

Jalen Rose says weather is to blame for Knicks loss to Heat

“And also, to your guys’ point, Jimmy Butler, the best player for the Miami Heat got off to a really good start — and Max Strus as well. We talk so much about the nightlife in Miami and joke about it, but what also has a role, when you’re the road team, you got to pay attention to that weather and that heat, because it causes your muscles to — it effects the endurance of your muscles and causes tiredness. So if you notice, the Knicks in particular are making shots in the paint, but they’re missing shots outside of the paint, in particular from three.”

Per J-Rose, the Knicks took a beating from two types of Heat on Saturday en route to a 105-86 loss. One fan on Twitter, named Rovergame however, was not buying the excuse that the hotter weather actually had any effect on an indoors basketball game.

Rovergame tweeted in response to a video of Rose’s bizarre temperature take: “your a idiot the Florida sun does not effect your muscles and weather is a non factor because the games are inside lol! You and Stephen A. Smith need to be fired!!!”

Choice words from Rovergame towards the former pro and current ESPN analyst — and Stephen A. even caught a stray from him. Let’s be serious, though. Jalen Rose’s idea that the Knicks came out flat because the weather is hot is ludicrous. These players wouldn’t even have to step foot outside the whole time they’re in Miami if they don’t want to. Hardly can anyone, especially not Rovergame, believe that pitiful excuse for the Knicks’ loss.