Phil Jackson recently earned himself a spot in some pretty shocking headlines considering some comments he made in regard to the NBA’s push of social justice during the 2020 playoffs in the bubble. Now, in response, Jalen Rose isn’t letting any of those words slide.

Rose shared a video on Twitter reacting to Jackson’s statements while on the Tetragrammaton Podcast. He made it clear that the Hall of Famer has some nerve to be sharing those kinds of sentiments considering how many of his accolades while leading the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers were achieved upon the backs of phenomenal black athletes.

“You can’t make this up. Hall of Fame coach and 11-time champion Phil Jackson claims to have stopped supporting the NBA because ‘it became too political’ when it went into the bubble and was catering to certain audiences by putting slogans on the backs of jerseys and ‘Black Lives Matter’ on the floor,” Rose said. “The same Phil Jackson that won championships with some of the greatest black athletes in the history of the game. Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Shaquille O’Neal, Kobe Bryant. (He) made millions on their backs and off their sweat equity.”

“You’re sitting up watching the game with your grandkids? And y’all think it’s funny when ‘justice’ passes the ball to ‘equal opportunity’? When somebody shows you who they are, believe ’em,” stated Jalen Rose. “So stop watching – forever.”

Phil Jackson’s conversation with Rick Rubin was highlighted by this topic on the league’s initiative during that period. He accused the NBA of ‘catering’ and, in doing so, ‘turning other people off’. In his eyes, audiences only want to ‘see sports as non-political’. Jackson went on to add that, because of these choices, he just ‘couldn’t watch’. He then continued by telling a story about his grandkids where they were joking about the idea of the actions.

Still, as Rose correctly pointed out, Phil Jackson amassed quite the resume thanks to the efforts of black athletes. How many titles do you think he wins without Jordan, Shaq, or Bryant? How many of his wins come off the board if you take away the efforts of some of the greatest players the NBA has ever seen? And, in turn, how many awards would he have missed out on? Or how much money would that have cost him?

That’s Rose’s position which, considering Jackson’s words, only puts one of the league’s all-time great coaches in an even worse light.