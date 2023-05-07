The Philadelphia 76ers entered this afternoon’s Game 4 against the Boston Celtics with all the pressure in the world on them. Several facets within the franchise hung in the balance as they faced a 3-1 deficit. However, the team, specifically James Harden, exercised some serious demons inside the Wells Fargo Center today.

Harden finished with a game-high 42 points to go with nine assists, eight rebounds, and four steals. He was highly efficient too as he shot 16-23 (69.6%) overall and 6-9 (66.7%) from deep with none being as big as his make with under 20 seconds to go in overtime that would eventually give the 76ers a 116-115 victory.

JAMES HARDEN GAME-WINNER.

42 POINTS IN THE GAME 4 WIN.

SERIES TIED AT 2-2.#PLAYOFFMODE pic.twitter.com/FVG2pYJ9CC — NBA (@NBA) May 7, 2023

Even so, the Celtics nearly stunned Philly right back. As the clock winded down, Jayson Tatum penetrated and found Marcus Smart on the wing for a game-winning shot of his own. The only issue was that it didn’t come in nearly enough time before the buzzer sounded.

Smart's three comes after the buzzer.



76ers win 116-115 to tie the series at 2-2!



Wells Fargo Center is LOUD 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/YGvIRlxOEi — NBA (@NBA) May 7, 2023

Again, monumental pressure was on this game for Harden, newly-named MVP Joel Embiid, and all the 76ers. They were very well playing for their playoff lives with the idea that big changes could be coming if they were to fall into a 3-1 hole.

Even so, James Harden’s clutch performance alongside Embiid (34 points and 13 rebounds) very likely saved their season. They put The City of Brotherly Love on their backs as they survived and will now head to TD Garden for what is now a best-of-three series between two of the best that the NBA’s Eastern Conference has to offer.

Ray Allen graduates from UConn, poses for epic picture with fellow students

30 years after attending his first class at the University of Connecticut (UConn), NBA legend and Basketball Hall of Fame guard Ray Allen is a college graduate.

The 47-year-old was among those filed into the Gampel Pavilion for the commencement ceremony Sunday. Allen, receiving his Bachelor’s Degree in General Studies, posed for an epic photo with his fellow Class of 2023 graduates just under his retired jersey in the rafters.

Ray Allen with his fellow UConn graduates under his retired jersey is an iconic photo 💙



(via @NutmegNews) pic.twitter.com/WdXqg1Cwgl — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) May 7, 2023

“When I was in school there was a couple of RAs that were in their 30s and I thought, Wow, they’re still in school. It’s never too late to learn,” Allen said the Hartford Courant. “This day isn’t about me, it’s about the people that helped me along the way to finish this mission, be on this journey to graduate from college… These kids are on their individual journeys, so I was so inspired to be sitting next to them and talking to them.”

Allen spent three years at UConn (1993-96), becoming a highly sought-after NBA prospect. A consensus first-team All-American and Big East Player of the Year in 1996, Allen averaged 19.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game during his time with the Huskies.