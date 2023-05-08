James Harden invites Michigan State shooting survivor into Sixers locker room after game 4 win

James Harden received a ton of praise for hitting a clutch three-pointer to lift Philadelphia to a 116-115 overtime win over Boston in Game 4 on Sunday. But that was the second-coolest moment from the NBA veteran in the afternoon.

Harden invited John Hao, a survivor from the tragic shooting at Michigan State University in February that claimed the lives of three students, to be his special guest for Game 4. The two developed a friendship via FaceTime calls since the event.

After the game, Harden invited Hao into the locker room of the 76ers to celebrate the win. Philly’s thrilling victory in overtime tied the series at 2-2 with the Celtics. The 10-time NBA All-Star is already inviting Hao back for Game 6.

“Game 6, he’s gotta come back,” Harden said. “I don’t know what you got going or what your schedule is but Game 6, you gotta be back here. Cause you’re the good luck charm. For real. I just keep thinking about it.”

Hao was left paralyzed as a result of the shooting that occurred on Michigan State’s campus in February. After having a light-hearted conversation about coming back for Game 6, Harden then provided a heartfelt message to his friend.

“Like we talked about last time, every day, right?” Harden said. “Every day is an opportunity to get better, you know what I mean? Mentally, physically, all that. So, just keep the right mindset. You know I’m always praying for you and I always got you if you need me. You know that?”

Harden’s interaction with Hao following the Game 4 win was unquestionably the highlight of Sunday afternoon.

James Harden goes off in 76ers' win over Celtics

With Hao and his father in attendance on Sunday — both wearing Harden’s jersey — the 10-time NBA All-Star put on one hell of a performance.

Harden scored 42 points, knocking down six-of-nine shots from behind the arc in the overtime win. He also dished out nine assists and collected eight rebounds in the victory.

When the game was on the line, Harden also delivered the biggest bucket. With less than 20 seconds to play, he buried a triple from the corner to give Philadelphia a one-point lead.

Boston had one more opportunity to win the game, but Marcus Smart’s three-pointer was a tad too late, with the ball still in his hand as time expired.

With Philly’s win Sunday, the series will extend to at least a sixth game. Game 5 will be played in Boston at 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT. The two teams return to Philadelphia on Thursday, May 11 with a tip-off time of 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.

We fully expect to see Hao back at the Wells Fargo Center cheering on Harden and the Sixers.