Jayson Tatum calls out Micah Parsons for jersey choice ahead of Miami-Boston matchup in Eastern Conference Finals

It seems like Dallas Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons is a fan of every team in the NBA these days. He was spotted wearing a Dallas Mavericks jersey earlier in the regular season. In the Celtics-76ers series he wore a 76ers jersey to the games. When Parsons approached Jayson Tatum about needing a Celtics jersey ahead of Game 1 of the Miami-Boston matchup in the Eastern Conference Finals, Tatum made sure to call him out. The former Duke star gave Parsons grief for wearing his 76ers jersey in the Celtics-76ers series.

Check out the brief video below.

Tatum called out Micah Parsons for wearing a Sixers jersey last series 😅 pic.twitter.com/sXZNtnUn58 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 18, 2023

Jayson Tatum was marvelous in Game 7 against the Philadelphia 76ers

Tatum is one of the best basketball players on planet Earth and he played like it in Game 7 of the Celtics-Sixers series. He erupted for 51 points, 13 rebounds, and five assists to lift Boston to a dominant 112-88 throttling of the Sixers. The 51 point performance set a new NBA record for the most points scored in a Game 7. He shattered the record that was previously set a few weeks ago by Stephen Curry.

Tatum was nonexistent in Game 6, but he buried a number of clutch threes late in that one to save the Celtics. He was only 5-for-21 from the field, but drained some clutch threes when his team desperately needed him. Boston won that game, 95-86.

Boston was in a battle with Miami in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday night. Jimmy Butler looked dominant for the Heat, stuffing the stat sheet with 35 points, seven assists, six steals, and five rebounds. He’s been a man on a mission these playoffs. He drilled a clutch three with just over a minute remaining to push the Heat lead to 120-110. Tatum poured in 30 points in 41 minutes. Unfortunately for the Celtics, he also had some critical turnovers late that cost his team. The Heat stole Game 1 in Boston, 123-116. Miami now leads the series 1-0.

When it’s playoff time and especially the Eastern Conference Finals, it’s time for your superstars to step up. That’s why they get their max contracts, and they should expect big things out of themselves.

Parsons has looked remarkably dominant during his first two seasons in the National Football League. He’s been a devastatingly dominant pass rusher, racking up 26.5 sacks during his first two seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. The former Penn State star has also racked up 149 total tackles. He won NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors following a remarkable rookie campaign in the 2021-2022 season.