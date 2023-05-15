Jeremy Lin suffers scary head injury during game in Taiwan

Former NBA and New York Knicks star Jeremy Lin suffered a scary head injury during a basketball game in Taiwan over the weekend. After taking an elbow to the face, the guard left the game with “concussion-like symptoms.”

Lin competes in Taiwan’s P. League+ for the Kaohsiung 17LIVE Steelers. The team was playing the Formosa Taishin Dreamers when Lin caught an inadvertent elbow to the face. When he fell down, the guard smacked his head against the court.

It appeared that Lin may have lost consciousness momentarily. Medical staff rushed onto the court to tend to the guard while he was on the floor.

Trainers rushed a stretcher onto the floor to assist Lin, but he was able to walk off the court but was bleeding from the area around his nose and mouth. The 34-year-old then went to a hospital for further evaluation.

Per the South China Morning Post, Lin suffered from “symptoms of a concussion,” but was able to return to the arena later. He then took to Twitter to update his status.

“LOVE to the best teammates, coaches, staff and fans,” Lin wrote. “(Thank you) for everyone’s wishes, I’ll be back healthy soon. We fought til the end, we hold our heads high, we absolutely did not fail! I’ll never forget this season. All glory to God! From the bottom of my heart, thank you.”

LOVE to the best teammates, coaches, staff, and fans. Ty for everyone's wishes, I'll be back healthy soon.

We fought til the end, we hold our heads high, we absolutely did not fail! I'll never forget this season. All glory to God! From the bottom of my heart, thank you ❤️… pic.twitter.com/PshIeW9nEw — Jeremy Lin (@JLin7) May 15, 2023

The Steelers missed out on the playoffs after losing 92-89 to the Dreamers.

Jeremy Lin addresses future in basketball

Lin has enjoyed a 13-year career in professional basketball, playing in the NBA, G-League and overseas. Could the 2022-23 season be his last on the hardwood.

The former phenom hasn’t yet made up his mind regarding his future in the sport.

“It is a year-by-year decision,” Lin said, per TMZ Sports. “I shall discuss it with my family and friends.”

“My personality is that I must devote 100 percent to it, so to play professional basketball is to give everything.”

Lin became an unexpected phenom during the 2011-12 season with the Knicks. He averaged 14.6 points and 6.2 assists per game in 35 appearances for New York. Lin then went on to be a full-time starter for the Houston Rockets during the 2012-13 season.

In 2019, Lin was a member of a Toronto Raptors team that defeated the Golden State Warriors to win an NBA championship.