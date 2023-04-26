JJ Redick rips Stephen A Smith over Kawhi Leonard take

JJ Redick is in strong disagreement with Stephen A. Smith’s latest take on Kawhi Leonard. After Smith called for Leonard’s retirement in response to him sitting out the last three games of the Clippers’ playoff series against Phoenix, Redick fired back.

The Athletic‘s Shams Charania reported Monday that Leonard suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee and was shut down by the team’s medical staff. That led to Redick coming at Smith over his comments, using his own experience with injuries during his 15-year NBA career to explain not only the physical, but mental challenges they can cause.

“I mean this in the nicest way possible, but listening to each of you right now, it’s very obvious that you’ve played zero high-level basketball and you do not understand the requirements of doing that,” Redick said. “Trying to play coming off a serious hamstring injury, I’ve had to deal with it multiple times in my career. I popped it, grade 3, when I was in college. There’s a weeks-long mental hurdle to come back and play. To be able to just do a simple close out. A sprained ankle is very different than a sprained knee. A sprained knee for someone who has torn a quad tendon or torn their ACL is very different than someone playing on a hobbled ankle in the 1970s. It’s a terrible analogy.”

.@jj_redick responds to @stephenasmith saying Kawhi Leonard needs to be forced into retirement: pic.twitter.com/OrkcQRMclc — First Take (@FirstTake) April 26, 2023

Leonard’s injury struggles began in 2017 during the Western Conference Finals. Then playing for the Spurs, he suffered a sprained ankle in Game 1 against the Warriors after landing on Zaza Pachulia’s foot. He missed the remainder of the series as San Antonio was swept.

Leonard played just nine games next season as he dealt with a right quad injury. The Spurs traded him to Toronto that offseason amidst disagreement on how to handle the injuries.

Since then, Leonard has not played more than 60 games in a season. He also missed the entire 2021-22 season with an ACL tear. The star came back from that this year, playing just 52 games as he often sat out back-to-backs due to “load management.”

Still, Redick thinks the fact that Leonard fought through this season in spite of his past injuries and played Games 1 and 2 of the series against the Suns is something to admire.

“I understand the frustration with the load management issue,” he said. “What we’re talking about here and questioning his injury and you say, ‘I’m not questioning his injury.’ You just said, ‘we saw Paul George get hurt. We didn’t see Kawhi get hurt.’ Let’s give the guy some credit. He did it in Game 1. Went out there and battled in Game 2. Guess what? If he could play, he would play. Do you not have any empathy for someone who has come back from two major leg injuries?”

JJ Redick shares anecdote on Kawhi Leonard’s determination to battle back from injuries

To further hammer home his point, Redick shared a story about Leonard from his time in the NBA.

“When I played for Philly, if we had an off-day I’d go up to midtown to the NBPA and I’d work out there with my New York trainer,” he said. “A basketball guy would meet me. A weight guy would meet me. We’d work on my body and whatever. There was a week where Kawhi was away from the team. It was coming out of All-Star break. He was away from the Spurs and I was up there working out. He was there. When I say this dude was so meticulous in his work trying to come back from that quad tendon. I’ll never forget. This dude is doing slow walking lunges with 90-pound dumbbells in his hand with the wrap around his quad, which limits your bloodflow. This guy gets after it.”

Leonard is under contract with the Clippers for potentially two more seasons with a $48.7 million player option for 2024-25. He’ll hope to come back strong next year despite his injury struggles the past few years.