A California court sentenced an older sister of Kawhi Leonard — Kimesha Williams — and another woman to life in prison without parole. A jury convicted Williams and Candace Townsell of murder in February as a result of a 2019 killing.

The two were convicted for murdering 84-year-old Afaf Anis Assad in a casino bathroom in 2019. Williams and Townsell had apparently been searching the casino for targets to rob and went after the approximately $1,000 in Assad’s purse, according to reports.

When Assad went in to a bathroom, Williams and Townsell followed her in.

Another person in the bathroom reported hearing sounds akin to vomiting before a loud thud. Williams and Townsell had attacked her after she had left a stall.

Eventually, a custodian found Assad on the ground. She had suffered a fractured skull and was bleeding. Prosecutors later said during the trial that Assad suffered a brain hemorrhage. She died three days later.

Townsell and Williams tried to stop the custodian from entering the bathroom before dashing out. Police arrested each within a week.

Shortly before sentencing on Friday, Assad’s daughter, Mary, read a statement, according to the Riverside County Press-Enterprise.

“This has been a long, painful journey through the criminal court justice system,” Mary Assad said “I still can’t believe my mother was the victim of a violent crime. … My father is without his wife and partner and is isolated and alone in a way we cannot begin to understand. … We seek not vengeance but there needs to be a reckoning for their heinous act.”

Williams wrote a brief statement that her attorney read to the court. She expressed condolences to the Assad family and maintained she was innocent.

The Los Angeles Clippers played two games of a playoff series against the Phoenix Suns in Los Angeles this weekend. Leonard did not play in either game as the Sun won both road games.

Ex-NBA Star Shawn Kemp Charged Formally For March Arrest In Connection With Drive-By Shooting

Prosecutor’s charged former NBA All-Star Shawn Kemp on Friday with first-degree assault for his role in a drive-by shooting in Tacoma, Washington, on March 8.

Washington state prosecutors said the shooting, which occurred outside the Tacoma mall, was over a stolen cellphone. A text message sent by Kemp just prior to the shooting showed his intent to confront and shoot the person who allegedly stole from him, per ESPN. Kemp’s lawyers argue that he acted in self-defense. Tacoma police indicated that Kemp was not shot at.

Shawn Kemp will plead not guilty, his lawyers said. He is due to be arraigned on May 4.

“He is confident that once the jury hears from the witnesses. And sees the evidence at trial, they will conclude that he was justified in defending himself that afternoon,” said Tim Leary, Kemp’s attorney.