Kenny Smith thinks Michael Jordan wouldn’t have been able to handle social media

How NBA stars like Michael Jordan would fare in the modern era with social media is a popular topic of discussion. Jordan’s former teammate in college at North Carolina, Kenny Smith, believes it “would have been too much.”

The Inside the NBA co-host made an appearance on FS1’s Undisputed with Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless to discuss the topic. He argued that Jordan was already so popular without social media, and it would have been even crazier today.

“It would have been too much,” Smith said. “Think of how everybody in the world knew about him. He was like our version of musically, Michael Jackson. He was the most recognizable person in the world and I don’t know if social media – it would have been too much. It was almost too much and there was no social media and all you saw was Michael everywhere.”

At the height of his playing days, Michael Jordan was easily the most popular athlete in the world. Even without social media, he was constantly in newspaper headlines and even on the big screen with his hit movie, Space Jam.

Jordan inked the most famous deal in sports with Nike, creating the Jordan Brand. That took his popularity to another level and he later become a billionaire through the shoe sales. Jordan’s net worth is currently estimated at $2 billion according to Forbes, but Smith believes he could have made even more money with social media.

“Newspapers was our social media.” Smith continued. “Everyone had a newspaper back then. I’m from New York. You go on a subway, every businessperson, every person had a newspaper in their hand. So we did have the device, it was just archaic. And he was in it. It just wasn’t instant. To see Michael instantaneous around the world – he’s a ten-time billionaire now, he would be a hundred-billionaire, easily. Because he just would be too popular. He was doing things we had never seen.”

Michael Jordan: ‘I don’t know if I would have survived’ in Twitter era

Smith’s comments on Jordan are in line with what the Hall of Famer himself has said about social media. In a podcast appearance from two years back, Jordan admitted the lack of privacy might have got to him.

“It’s to the point where some people have been able to utilize it to their financial gain and things of that nature,” Jordan said. “I don’t know if I could’ve survived in this Twitter [era], where you don’t have the privacy that you’d want and what seems to be very innocent can always be misinterpreted.”

Jordan doesn’t have a Twitter account today and it’s clear he values his privacy. But even without it, he’ll always be a recognizable face thanks to his status as one of the NBA’s all-time greats.