Kwame Brown demolishes Ja Morant over latest gun video

Ja Morant has faced a lot of backlash over the past few days after allegedly flashing a gun on Instagram Live over the weekend in a video that has since gone viral.

Former No. 1 overall pick Kwame Brown is a part of a large group of former NBA players who have recently criticized Morant.

Brown had a lot to say about Morant and his future in a video that was posted on social media. You can view the video here. The video contains inappropriate langue.

“So Ja Morant, you like to play with guns, huh, boy? … So instead of you just being in your house, buying all the guns you want, playing with all the guns you want off camera, you want to get in trouble for having a gun at a club, give a bull s*** apology, and then show a gun on Instagram Live?” Brown said.

“I’ve heard of NBA young boy, but you NBA dumb boy. You’ve got to be the dumbest mother f***** in the league. You’ve got $231 million promised to you, and you wanna be a f****** thug. Yea, it’s OK for you to have a gun. You have a second amendment right to have a gun. But what the f*** do you keep pulling it out menacing for?”

Morant was suspended by the Memphis Grizzlies over the weekend, marking the second time that he has been suspended for flashing a gun.

He was previously suspended in March and issued an apology for his actions at the time. However, just a couple of months later, he has been suspended again.

“What is up with all this music you keep listening to? Is this music putting you in a trance dumbass boy? Because this music is about to cost you your f****** career. You gonna be bouncing around … listening to music in the back yard of a shack if you keep being a jacka**. You’s an NBA dumb boy. … And your friends are not your friends,” Brown said.

“A real friend, they’re going to tell you when you’re wrong. … I wouldn’t be a friend [sitting] in the car next to you recording you do something stupid. … Thank God you can shoot a basketball and you can jump, because that’s about all you can do. Your brain is f***** up.”

Morant is one of the most talented young players in the NBA, but he keeps getting in trouble off the court.

The 23-year-old has already made a pair of NBA all-star games and was named second-team All-NBA in 2022. He now could be facing a lengthy suspension.