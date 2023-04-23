LeBron James Says He Needs To Protect His ‘Crown Jewels’ in Interview After Dillon Brooks Groin Shot

The Los Angeles Lakers took a 2-1 lead in their first-round playoff Saturday defeating the Memphis Grizzlies 128-112. But a peculiar moment between LeBron James and Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks overshadowed the win and impressive play of some of the league’s top talent.

In the third quarter, Brooks struck James with a painful blow below the belt that put James down on the hardwood for a considerable amount of time.

Brooks’ strike to the groin resulted in a Flagrant 2 foul call and ejection, and James spoke on the incident following the Lakers’ win.

"Just tried to get up, protect my crown jewels, and move on to the next play."



LeBron James on the Dillon Brooks incident pic.twitter.com/6DrKWpCmtA — Oh no he didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) April 23, 2023

“You know me, just focusing on the game plan and it’s a lot of time, a lot of game to be played when that incident happened. So just tried to get up, protect my crown jewels, and move on to the next play,” James said.

James further protected the jewels and moved on from the incident, stuffing the stat sheet with 21 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, two steals, and three blocks. Throughout the playoff series, Brooks has made various comments toward James in an attempt to provoke him on and off the court.

“I don’t care, he’s old,” Brooks said following the Grizzlies’ Game 2 win, “I poke bears, I don’t respect no one until they come and give me 40 (points). I let him know that you can’t take me one-on-one. You haven’t, you can go look at the film. He doesn’t really take me one on one until that moment. When I’m on that floor, you’re just another player to me. I don’t care who you are. You’re just 6-8, 270 pounds and you’re a basketball player.”

James, per usual, has avoided a back-and-forth with Brooks in the medial, but the two did have a discussion prior to Game 3.

More on Game 3

All eyes will be on the Brooks and James rivalry heading into game 4 in Los Angeles, but maybe they should be on someone else. Lakers forward Rui Hachimura joined the team via trade on January 23 and is currently playing in the first playoff series of his young career.

But you wouldn’t think so based on his play, as he led all Lakers Saturday with 29 points off the bench. He’s been efficient all series long for the Lakers, shooting 65.6% from the field and averaging 21.6 points per game versus Memphis. Those numbers well exceed his regular season averages, and if maintained, could be the key to a series win for Los Angeles.