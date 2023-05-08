There’s nothing wrong with saving a dime here and there when you can. With that said, Los Angeles Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt might have taken it a tad too far based on an allegation about him that has made its way around social media.

Over the weekend, a post went around calling out Vanderbilt as a cheapskate for returning an outfit immediately after wearing it for pregame photos. It alleges that he purchased the $2,000 outfit on Monday, wore it for LA’s Game 1 matchup against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, and then promptly returned the expensive fit to the store.

Lakers player Jarred Vanderbilt is being called out for returning his clothes after he took a picture with them on IG 😢 pic.twitter.com/EKVXRBLRxe — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) May 5, 2023

Vanderbilt is averaging 7.2 points and 6.7 rebounds since coming to LA at this season’s trade deadline. He has averaged 6.6 points and 4.4 rebounds as a starter in all nine games for the Los Angeles Lakers this postseason and has played as a defensive specialist for their lineup.

Over his five seasons in the NBA, Vanderbilt has made an estimate of over $12 million. He is currently in the second year of a three-year, $13 million deal that he signed with the Minnesota Timberwolves before spending the start of this season with the Utah Jazz.

One would think that Jarred Vanderbilt has more than enough cash to not sweat it over $2,000. Still, there’s a certain level of respect for the kind of thriftiness you have to have to count your money that closely, especially as a professional athlete.

Daniel Cormier takes random shot at Russell Westbrook at UFC 288

It’s not surprising to see a professional athlete take a verbal jab at Russell Westbrook. The mercurial superstar has been known to get into a number of fights over the years, whether it be with opposing players, or fans in the stands. But Westbrook randomly took a verbal jab from former UFC star Daniel Cormier on Saturday night. It’s certainly not what you’d expect.

During Gilbert Burns’ pre-fight walk to the ring at UFC 288, Cormier unveiled his “Keys to Victory” for the Brazilian against Belal Muhammad. One of his keys to victory was, “Don’t be Russell Westbrook.”

You can see a screenshot of it below.

Daniel Cormier saying “Don’t Be Russell Westbrook” as a Key to Victory was lowkey the wildest ish of the weekend. pic.twitter.com/XHyGIOu2ee — Ashton Morris (@ashtonmorris1) May 7, 2023

“Russell Westbrook, who I love, is one of the most talented guys in the NBA. As is Gilbert Burns [in the UFC] Russ got to the NBA Finals once,” Cormier said during the UFC 288 broadcast. “He’s got back on the verge of it a couple of times, but he was never able to break through. This is [Gilbert Burns’] chance to get a second opportunity at a championship, but you’ve got to separate yourself from the great Russell Westbrook and go and earn another title fight.”