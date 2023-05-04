NBA superstar Luka Doncic is helping those affected by the tragic elementary schools shooting that occurred in Belgrade, Serbia on Wednesday. He has committed to paying for the funeral services and grief counseling for students and staff, according to a report from ESPN.

Doncic is a native of Slovenia but has ties to Belgrade.

“Doncic has deep family ties to the Serbian capital’s region, including a grandmother, aunt, uncle and teenage cousin who live in the area,” ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski wrote. “His father, Sasha, is a native of Serbia.”

Eight children and a security guard died in the shooting at an elementary school in Belgrade. Other students and a teacher also suffered injuries, according to reports.

“I am heartbroken by the tragic school shooting in Serbia and the loss of lives, including those of innocent school children,” Doncic said in a statement. “My thoughts are with the families and the entire community affected by this tragedy.

“Through my foundation, I am exploring both immediate and long-term ways to support the students, faculty, and families affected by the shooting at the Vladislav Ribnikar Elementary School. I am committed and I will continue to share updates and ways to support as details become available.”

NBA fans applaud Luke Doncic’s kindness

Doncic’s actions of kindness this week prompted many NBA fans to applaud the Dallas Mavericks star. Several reached out on Twitter to show support for Doncic and his kind actions.

W Luka ❤️ he did not have to do this💯🙏🏽 — LG #FlyEaglesFly #LakeShow (@Zentotic) May 4, 2023

“I respect this more than anything he could do on (the) court,” one Twitter user wrote. “It’s ok to have favorite BASKETBALL players but can still hold the upmost respect for a human that helps others.”

Another NBA fan said, “Great human being!” Someone else chimed in, “Very nice!”

According to ESPN’s report, Doncic is expected to welcome assistance from other players with Balkan roots. No further information regarding other NBA players getting involved has been reported on at this time.