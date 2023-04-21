Dillon Brooks has taken no issue in becoming one of the NBA’s most well-known pests. Even so, did the sixth-year man for the Memphis Grizzlies take it too far when it comes to LeBron James?

Brooks’ Grizzlies and James’ Lakers are currently tied 1-1 in their first-round series of the playoffs. However, after Memphis’ 103-93 win in Game 2 that featured plenty of trash talk and antics, Brooks kept it going in his press conference after the game by calling James ‘old’.

"I don't care. He's old … I don't respect someone until he gives me 40." – Dillon Brooks on LeBron James.



Money on LeBron dropping 40 in Game 3 pic.twitter.com/9epZx6drvk — Outsider (@outsider) April 20, 2023

“I don’t care. He’s old,” Dillon Brooks said. “I was waiting for (him to respond). I was expecting him to do that in Game 4, Game 5. But he wanted to say something when I got my fourth foul. (He) should’ve been saying that earlier on.”

“But, you know, I poke bears,” continued Brooks. “I don’t respect no one until they come and give me 40. I pride myself on what I do – defense and taking on any challenge that’s on the board.”

Now, to be fair, it’s not as though LBJ has had too much trouble with Brooks in this series. Of his 49 points this series, 26 have come with Brooks as the primary defender. They’ve also come efficiently too as LeBron James has shot 61.1% from the field, 42.9% from three, and turned the ball over zero times.

Still, this is what Dillon Brooks is supposed to do. He has earned his reputation around the league as one of its best irritants and annoyances. He truly does poke bears and, this time, he might have poked his biggest one yet.

Brooks’ words and behavior have now made this series even more interesting heading into Game 3 on Saturday night. Will Brooks prove his words right? Or will James respond back with a classic performance? We’ll have to wait and see until tipoff in Los Angeles this weekend.

To use a phrase as a piece of advice to Brooks heading into that matchup, though – If you come for the King? You best not miss.