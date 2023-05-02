Dillon Brooks made it very clear that he wasn’t afraid to “poke bears.” Well, whether he poked the wrong one or just poked one too many, his latest antics have backfired on him about as badly as they could have based on the latest reports out of Memphis.

First, to start, the Los Angeles Lakers bounced the Memphis Grizzlies 4-2 in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. LA won three of the final four games by an average margin of over 18 points. That was following Brooks’ comments directed at LeBron James.

That led to a wave of criticism towards Brooks at the end of that series. Now, it appears his own franchise has turned against him. Per Shams Charania at The Athletic, the Grizzlies have reportedly informed Brooks that they will not be resigning him “under any circumstances.”

“Brooks was told about the Grizzlies’ decision to move on in exit meetings with team officials in recent days, sources said,” Charania wrote in his article. “Memphis and Brooks discussed in exit meetings that it’s best for both sides to have a fresh start, sources added.”

Well, well, well…If it isn’t the consequences of Dillon Brooks’ actions.

To boot, Brooks also earned himself a $25,000 fine for skipping media toward the end of the series. After talking a lot after tying the series at 1-1 in Memphis, one of the NBA’s biggest mouthpieces went awfully quiet the rest of the way.

For the series, Brooks averaged 10.5 points, three rebounds, and 1.8 assists. He also shot 31.2% from the field and 23.8% from three in the six contests.

Those numbers eventually got even worse over the final four matchups. During that stretch, he averaged just nine points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.5 assists. His percentages remained just as bad at 29% from the field and 23.6% from three. That run also included one ejection for popping James in the groin in Game 3.

You come for King? You best not miss. And when you mess with the bull? You get the horns. Those phrases, along with many more, fully encompass the Dillon Brooks experience over the Grizzly’s disastrous six-game run in the postseason. Now he’ll just have to hope that another franchise will be willing to employ him after how these shenanigans have now rebounded back in his face.