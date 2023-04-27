Jimmy Butler has six-word message for Eric Spoelstra before hitting epic shot to lead Heat over Bucks

Playoff Jimmy has returned. Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler yet again put the team on his back, helping lead the Heat to an improbable 128-126 overtime win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night. The win knocks the top-seeded Bucks out of the playoffs and marks just the sixth time in NBA history that an 8-seed has defeated a 1-seed in a first-round series.

Miami found themselves down 118-116 with 2.1 seconds left and called a timeout. Heat head coach and two-time NBA champion Eric Spoelstra drew up his game-winning play, but Butler was not a fan. And rightfully so, considering the play didn’t have Butler taking the final shot of the game.

“He looked me dead in the eye,” Spoelstra said later with a smile, “and he just said, ‘No. Let me be that guy.'”

Butler was in fact that guy, as teammate Gabe Vincent threw a perfect pass that Butler caught with one hand and miraculously hoisted into the basket as time expired, sending the game to overtime.

The Heat went on the hold-off Bucks and secure the win, with Butler ending the night with 42 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals. He’s undoubtedly been the team’s emotional leader and engine on and off the court throughout the playoffs, stepping up time and time again for the Heat.

“He’s desperate and urgent and maniacal and sometimes psychotic about the will to try to win,” Spoelstra said. “He’ll make everybody in the building feel it. That’s why he is us and we are him. That’s the way we operate as well.”

Butler and the Heat advance to the second round where they’ll face the New York Knicks in a series that tips off Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET in Madison Square Garden.

Butler in the Playoffs

Jimmy Butler is a six-time NBA All-Star and four-time All-NBA Third Team, but he’s always played his best basketball in the playoffs. In 2020 he lead the Heat to an improbable playoff run that took them all the way to the NBA Finals, but could he do it again in 2023.

Butler scored 31 points in Miami’s play-in-game to secure the 8-seed in the playoffs, putting his Superman cape on in a clutch moment. He’d keep that cape on him for the entirety of Miami’s first-round playoff series, averaging a Heat franchise record of 37.6 points per game on 59.7% shooting, with 6.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists.

Before his clutch shot and 40-point performance in Game 5, he had a career-high 56 points in Game 4, scoring 22 points in the first quarter and 21 in the last to will his team to a crucial victory. His two-game scoring outburst made him just the seventh player in NBA history to score at least 95 points in a two-game span in the playoffs, joining players like Michael Jordan, Wilt Chamberlain, Jerry West, and Kevin Durant.